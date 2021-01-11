Finally — finally! — we have some major The Umbrella Academy Season 3 news: The new cast set to play The Sparrow Academy has been announced. Even better, we also know which character each cast newcomer is set to play. The Season 3 casting news follows on the heels of our first look at production on the season. That first look, a photo of the Season 3 premiere script, was shared by The Umbrella Academy co-creator Steve Blackman back in November 2020.

The Sparrow Academy casting news will help fans get a better sense of these characters following their mysterious introduction at the end of Season 2. In that season finale, The Umbrella Academy managed to get out of 1960s Dallas and return to the present day. But they soon realized that they did not land back in their own present day, but an alternate timeline where Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) was still alive and had trained seven different super-powered children to become The Sparrow Academy. The only member of the new team that we saw was a different Ben (Justin H. Min), with the rest of the team — including a very mysterious glowing cube — shown in shadowy silhouettes.

On Monday, The Umbrella Academy Instagram revealed the Sparrow Academy actors that would be joining series regulars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, and Robert Sheehan. Additionally, Netflix released character breakdowns to give fans a chance to familiarize themselves with each of the Sparrow Academy characters. In a twist, though, we still don't know what powers each of the Sparrow Academy characters possesses — only allusions to them.

The Sparrow Academy cast includes:

Justin Cornwell (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey) will play Marcus, Sparrow #1: A charming, chiseled, colossus. Honest, virtuous, and demanding, Marcus keeps the family together. Graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong. Marcus is disciplined, rational, and in control. He oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice.

Justin H. Min (The Umbrella Academy) will play Ben, Sparrow #2: This is not the sweet Ben we know and love. This Ben is a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant— Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs.

Britne Oldford (Hunters) will play Fei, Sparrow #3: Fei sees the world in a special way. She comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you. But truth be told, Fei wishes she had a friend. Most of the time, Fei is the smartest person in the room and willing to work things out. But if you cross her there's no looking back because Fei won't stop until the job is done.

Jake Epstein (Designated Survivor) will play Alphonso, Sparrow #4: Years of crime-fighting have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles. To compensate, Alphonso is armed with a caustic and biting sense of humor. The only thing he likes better than verbally battering anyone foolish enough to get in his face is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6) will play Sloane, Sparrow #5: A romantic and a dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling leaving her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her upbringing. But obligations to her family keep Sloane tethered to the Academy, as does her fear of crossing the family line. But Sloane has plans… and one day she might just be brave enough to act on them.

Cazzie David (NY Times best-selling author of No One Asked for This) will play Jayme, Sparrow #6: Jayme is a loner hidden under a hoodie. She doesn't say much because she doesn't have to. Jayme has a fear-inducing snarl. Catch a glimpse of it, and you'll run across the street to avoid what follows. Smart and sharp as a knife, she spends most of her time hanging with Alphonso, her only friend.

Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube (Newcomer) will play Christoper, Sparrow #7: Christopher is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear. He acts as the Sparrows' consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator. Trustworthy, loyal, and is treated by the Sparrows like any other sibling, Christopher is a force to be reckoned with.

The Umbrella Academy Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Netflix. Check out The Sparrow Academy cast below. For more, find out what's new to Netflix throughout the month of January.

