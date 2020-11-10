‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Ordered by Netflix – But When Will Filming Begin?

Netflix has officially renewed its popular comic book adaptation The Umbrella Academy for Season 3. Based on the comic by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, the series launched in 2019 as the story of a group of estranged adopted siblings with superpowers who are reunited by the death of their father – and sudden arrival of their time-traveling younger brother who disappeared years earlier. Season 1 found the titular Umbrella Academy attempting to prevent a literal apocalypse, and ended with them jumping backwards in time.

The show’s critically acclaimed second season debuted on Netflix on July 31st and shifted the action to the 1960s, as the siblings once again faced down another potential apocalypse while also combating problems that arise when you time travel to the year JFK is assassinated.

So what will happen in Season 3? The show’s second season ended with yet another time jump, this time “back” to the future where the Umbrella Academy kids hoped they had prevented a world-ending event. They did, but their presence in the early 1960s irreparably altered the timeline such that their father (played by Colm Feore) is not only alive, but has adopted other superpowered kids instead of the Umbrella Academy we’ve come to know and love.

Showrunner Steve Blackman previously spoke with Collider’s Christina Radish and told her he already has The Umbrella Academy Season 3 worked out:

“If we’re lucky enough to get a Season 3, I know what it is. I already have a plan for it, in my mind. I know the beginning, middle and end of Season 3. I know it’s going to be a very challenging season for them. Clearly, the Umbrella Academy is no more and their brother, who should be deceased, is standing right in front of them. So, I think there are going to be some changes. And Hargreeves, who should be dead, is alive. I don’t want to give anything away, but it will be obviously be a fun and tragic season, for them to understand what’s happening and how it came to be.”

As for how long The Umbrella Academy might run, Blackman said he has hopes for multiple additional seasons, as Way and Bá have already shared with him what happens in future issues of the comic that haven’t been made or released yet:

“I think there is enough material there to do more than three seasons, if we’re lucky enough. I think there’s a limit for how many scenes we could do. The wonderful thing is that, if we had multiple seasons after this, there are 43 kids that were born that day and there are places to go. There’s a lot of wonderful storytelling that Gerard has told me about, where he wants to go with the graphic novel. What’s great is that we have wonderful source material and a great collaboration with Gerard and Gabriel, so I’d like to think we have more seasons in us.”

Blackman added that in an ideal world, they’d want to start filming The Umbrella Academy Season 3 in early 2021, and indeed Netflix’s press release announcing the renewal reveals that production will begin in February 2021 in Toronto, Canada. Here’s hoping we don’t have to wait more than a year and a half for the continuing adventures of Vanya, Klaus, Five, Allison, Diego, and Luther.

Reporting by Christina Radish contributed to this story.