With two down and one to go, the Hargreeves siblings are headed back to the future (and your screens).

Netflix’s dysfunctional superhero family is all set for round three. Fans of The Umbrella Academy have already witnessed two stunning seasons of the quirky superhero show. Now it’s time for The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

Based on the groundbreaking graphic novel series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy is the story of a family of superheroes, all adopted by an eccentric billionaire, who are brought together by a funeral and the threat of the apocalypse. The series involves superpowers, time travel, a talking goldfish, and a lot of bizarre and brilliant twists and turns.

Season 3 will be introducing new characters and settings. It’s a new timeline with a lot of potential and the promise of many great secrets yet to be revealed. If you thought the Umbrella Academy was weird, wait till you meet the Sparrow Academy.

When Is The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Filming?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 was announced in November 2020. The new season began filming three months later in February 2021.

The start of filming was confirmed by Elliot Page with a set photo posted to Instagram captioned “Omg we're back again." Other cast members have also posted photos from the set, though they haven’t revealed any actual information about what is being filmed.

Tom Hopper had previously told Collider in April 2021 that there’s still “a long way to go”.

“Well, the COVID protocols mean that we have shorter days, which means that the actual length of the shoot is going to be a lot longer,” he said. He also revealed that filming was originally scheduled to begin slightly earlier. Filming eventually ended on August 28, 2021.

What Are The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode Titles?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will have ten episodes. Showrunner Steve Blackman announced the titles of the upcoming episodes in June 2021 though what they mean is anybody’s guess. The new episode titles are:

"Meet the Family"

"The World's Biggest Ball of Twine"

"Pocket Full of Lightning"

"Kugelblitz"

"Kindest Cut"

"Marigold"

"Auf Wiedersehen"

"Wedding at the End of the World"

"Six Bells"

"Oblivion"

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer

Netflix unveiled the full trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 on May 19, 2022, highlighting all the madness the series' junior season will unleash on the world. Set to the Sweet classic "Ballroom Blitz," the trailer shows footage of the Hargreeves children being pitted up against an alternate team of heroes known as the Sparrow Academy. The trailer concludes with Five, confronting Pogo the Chimpanzee, who now is seemingly a gruff tattoo artist.

Netflix has announced that The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will arrive on the service on June 22, 2022.

Who Is in The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Cast?

All the main cast members of the show have been confirmed for The Umbrella Academy Season 3. That includes Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, and Elliot Page as Viktor. Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min) is also set to return, but he will be a drastically different character from the one we know and love.

Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Adam Godley, and Jordan Claire Robbins are also expected to return as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Lila Pitts, Pogo, and Grace Hargreeves / Mom respectively. However, this has not been officially confirmed yet.

New cast members joining the show include Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, and an Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube – whatever that is. The newcomers will all be members of the Sparrow Academy, which appears to be an alternate timeline version of our heroes. Javon Walton (Euphoria) has also reportedly been cast in an undisclosed role.

Who Are the New Characters in The Umbrella Academy Season 3?

After their time-traveling adventure in Season 2, the Umbrella Academy has caused a number of changes to the timeline. The good news: the apocalypse hasn’t happened (yet). The bad news: Reginald Hargreeves adopted a slightly different set of children and named them the Sparrow Academy.

The Sparrows are the big mystery of the upcoming season. The show’s premise began with 43 superpowered children being born, of which we’ve only seen a handful. Chances are that the Sparrows are some of the other children.

We will be getting to know these enigmatic new characters once the season arrives but to help things along, Netflix has revealed some details about them.

Justin Cornwell plays Marcus / Sparrow Number One, who appears to be the leader of the Sparrow Academy. His description says he is “a charming, chiseled, colossus. Honest, virtuous, and demanding, Marcus keeps the family together. Graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong. Marcus is disciplined, rational, and in control. He oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice.”

Britne Oldford will play Fei / Sparrow Number Three, a smart and abrasive character in desperate need of some love. Her description says “Fei sees the world in a special way. She comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you. But truth be told, Fei wishes she had a friend. Most of the time, Fei is the smartest person in the room and willing to work things out. But if you cross her there’s no looking back because Fei won’t stop until the job is done.”

Jake Epstein plays Alphonso / Sparrow Number Four, who seems to be very similar to Diego. Maybe they could end up bonding once they get over the whole other-timeline awkwardness.

“Years of crime-fighting have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles,” his description reads. “To compensate, Alphonso is armed with a caustic and biting sense of humor. The only thing he likes better than verbally battering anyone foolish enough to get in his face is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.”

Genesis Rodriguez appears as Sloane / Sparrow Number Five, who is the more sentimental one among the bunch. Her description says she is “a romantic and a dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling leaving her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her upbringing. But obligations to her family keep Sloane tethered to the Academy, as does her fear of crossing the family line. But Sloane has plans… and one day she might just be brave enough to act on them.”

Cazzie David will play Jayme / Sparrow Number Six, a tough person with few friends. According to her description, “Jayme is a loner hidden under a hoodie. She doesn’t say much because she doesn’t have to. Jayme has a fear-inducing snarl. Catch a glimpse of it, and you’ll run across the street to avoid what follows. Smart and sharp as a knife, she spends most of her time hanging with Alphonso, her only friend.”

Christopher / Sparrow Number Seven is a glowing psychic cube. It is not immediately clear whether Christopher was one of the 43 babies or if he is in any way human.

Here’s his character description: “Christopher is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear. He acts as the Sparrows’ consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator. Trustworthy, loyal, and is treated by the Sparrows like any other sibling, Christopher is a force to be reckoned with.”

Finally, Season 3 will also feature Justin H. Min as a new version of Ben Hargreeves. The last time we saw the original Ben, he… died? He was a ghost at the time so the science of it is a bit weird, as is everything else in The Umbrella Academy.

This new Ben has been described as a “Machiavellian tactician” who is ruthless and ambitious. Ben is the Number Two of the Sparrows and he sounds like he would be willing to do anything to become Number One. That’s going to be quite the change from the sweet ghost boy we’ve known so far.

When Is The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Set?

At the end of Season 2, the Hargreeves siblings used a time-traveling briefcase to return to 2019. It looks like the story will be set in that year, though it’s not going to be the way they remember it. As we’ve already said, this appears to be a new timeline so things are bound to be drastically different from what we know.

It’s possible that there may be more time travel coming up in The Umbrella Academy Season 3. The last season showed Five getting more of a handle on his powers so perhaps the team might jump around the timeline a bit. That can only mean even more trouble but that’s never stopped them before.

What Is The Umbrella Academy Season 3’s Story?

The bulk of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will revolve around the Sparrow Academy, their pasts, and their connections to our heroes. While the Sparrows are there in the comics, not much has been revealed about them in the source material either. This is just as well because the show has always maintained a healthy distance from the comics.

We will probably see the main characters trying to return to their own timeline. There was an easter egg in Season 2 that hinted at a machine called the Televator, which allows travel between dimensions. It’s possible that the Hargreeves siblings will try to use this machine to get back to their rightful time and place.

Season 2 also confirmed that Reginald Hargreeves is secretly an alien. This might also be a plot point in Season 3. The Season 2 finale also revealed that Harlan Cooper (Justin Paul Kelly) has retained some of the powers he got from Vanya. This could be further explored in the coming season as well.

The title of Season 3’s final episode, “Oblivion”, suggests a connection to Hotel Oblivion. In the comics, this is the name of a hotel/prison built by Reginald Hargreeves to house the villains defeated by the Academy. Perhaps the Umbrella Academy might end up there and have to organize a spectacular prison break.

Here's the official synopsis for the season:

After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

