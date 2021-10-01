Netflix has released a new video this morning for The Umbrella Academy’s birthday, which confirms that the upcoming third season will take place at the Hotel Oblivion, and that the new season will premiere in 2022.

To find the announcement video, head to The Umbrella Academy’s Netflix page and look under the “Trailers and More” section. Hotel Oblivion was the name of the third volume in the series by Gerard Way, named after a place where “no one could escape.” While not much is known about the third season yet, we do know the first episode of the season will be entitled “Meet the Family,” and will be written by Steve Blackman and Michelle Lovretta. The titles of the other nine episodes are “The World’s Biggest Ball of Twine,” “Pocket Full of Lightning,” “Kugelblitz,” “Kindest Cut,” “Marigold,” “Auf Wiedersehen,” “Wedding at the End of the World,” “Six Bells,” and Oblivion.”

Talking to Collider about the upcoming season, Tom Hopper who plays Luther, a.k.a. Spaceboy in the series said this:

“I think it's a great setup for Season 3. I thought that the show really found a groove. I think what was so great about Season 2 is that we'd set up the world in Season 1, and I really feel that Season 1 was almost like a setup for the rest of the show. You're not trying to figure out what this world is anymore, you know who these characters are, you know where they're at in their lives. And, then we can really get things going. And I think towards the end of Season 2, you really start to just see what the show is, and it's a great setup for what's going to happen in [Season] 3.”

In addition to Hopper, Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will star Elliot Page, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Ritu Arya, and Aidan Gallagher. The show is developed for TV by Steve Blackman, who also serves as showrunner. The story follows the Hargreeves, a family of adopted superhero siblings who band together to work out their family issues and also save the world in the process.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will premiere sometime in 2022. You can check out the special video by visiting Netflix.com/UmbrellaAcademy under "Trailers and More."

