Collider: It’s been nearly two years since we last saw the Umbrellas meeting the Sparrows on the balcony for the first time and you guys all told me that you had your own theories for what that cliffhanger could mean moving forward. When you found out where things would go this season, was it anything close to what you thought it might be?

ROBERT SHEEHAN: I can’t remember what I said.

TOM HOPPER: Yeah, I can’t remember what my thoughts were, at the time. I know they were completely blown out of the water. What I’ve learned from this show is that when Steve Blackman pitches what the story’s gonna be, it’s never what I thought. Never. It’s always off on some crazy tangent. I wasn’t expecting to have a love story. I expected some kind of fight. I didn’t expect a dance, but I expected a fight.

SHEEHAN: You didn’t expect a dance?

HOPPER: No.

I feel like you should always expect a dance on this show.

HOPPER: Not in that moment.

SHEEHAN: Yeah, straight off the bat, it’s a big old dance-off. I wish I could give you an honest answer, but I can’t remember none of what the theories were, for where I thought the third season would go.

Did it feel surprising?

SHEEHAN: It always does.

HOPPER: It’s always surprising.

SHEEHAN: It’s also one of those things where ignorance is bliss.

HOPPER: Yeah.

SHEEHAN: Between seasons, you get to drift off, and because we have great faith in Overlord Steve and the team of writers, you get to come back and be very, very pleasantly surprised by the very, very plot-driven, twisty-turny, and character-rich things that they offer you. They go, “Here you go, these are the broad strokes. We’re gonna write the less broad strokes in the coming months before we start filming.” I think the show is getting more and more bonkers and absurd, as it goes on, and the more of that, the merrier, and the happier I am.

HOPPER: Yeah, the better it is for us.

I love that we barely spend any time with these characters before we get a full-on dance number to “Footloose.” It’s truly the absolute best. What was it like to do a dance number with double the cast, and how did you feel about the song selection and the choreography?

HOPPER: I was delighted by the song selection because I love that song and I love Kenny Loggins. I was buzzing when I found out it was gonna be that song. For the dance side of it, we all got sent the dance being performed by a bunch of professional dancers, so we saw the speed of it, how quick it was gonna have to be and how good they were doing it, and we all had the fear of God put into us. It was like, “My legs can’t move like that. I can’t do that.” I genuinely thought, “I don’t think we’ll ever be able to get it to that speed,” but everyone managed to do it. It was a lot of rehearsing and a lot of doing “Footloose” at a third of the pace that it’s actually done at.

SHEEHAN: And Steve told us that there were stunt dancers on standby, in case any of us couldn’t do it. The only thing I resented about the dance was that all of us were made to be puppets in Diego’s fantasy. We were all basically puppeteered, in a chemically-induced, Lynchian fantasy. Our free will was overridden.

I also love that it’s the introduction to this new family, that they have to come into this world and do what we’re used to seeing the Umbrellas do, which is a big dance number.

HOPPER: Oh, yeah, you’re not in this world long without a dance number.

As a dancer myself, I appreciate that. So, thank you.

HOPPER: My daughter just started dance, and she adores it. She’s obsessed. She calls it ba-yay when she goes to ballet. She says, “I’m going to ba-yay, Daddy.”

SHEEHAN: She pronounces it the traditional French way.

Robert, we’ve known that Klaus could talk to the dead thanks to Umbrella Ben, but we didn’t know that he could bring himself back from the dead, over and over again. What was it like to shoot all of those scenes, where he keeps dying and trying to come back faster? Was it jarring? Is it very physical to throw yourself around?

SHEEHAN: Yes It was not the most comfortable of days of filming, I’ll be honest with you. I took compensation from the fact that every time I came back to life, I seemed more like Jesus. Everyone loves an execution and a rebirth, so the more Jesus-y Klaus could be, the happier I was. I was willing to endure, just like Jesus, the slings and arrows. Sure, they got me a cup of tea, if I asked, and maybe a sandwich. I know the Roman soldiers didn’t do that for Jesus.

HOPPER: Yeah, you were probably slightly more well-looked after on the route there.

SHEEHAN: And I got to sit in the car between torture sessions.

HOPPER: With some air conditioning.

SHEEHAN: It was interesting, trying to work out the mechanics of all of that, the emotional and physical. Between the writer, the director, the VFX team and the stunt team, we had to figure out what stage of brokenness Klaus was in and how we were gonna match up the performance to how broken my legs should be, and everything else. A lot of it is just throwing a lot of stuff out there and trusting that they’ll put it together slickly in the edit and won’t make you look silly. I had a day of lying in front of a truck with exhaust, smashing myself repeatedly against windscreens, and laying on an old Ontario highway. That was fun. The rest was all jazzed together in the edit. So much of that sequence is visual.

It feels funny to say it was entertaining to watch you die, over and over again, but it was entertaining.

HOPPER: It’s bizarrely entertaining, right?

SHEEHAN: That’s the best reaction I could hope for.

Tom, there’s the moment in episode five when Allison rumors Luther into staying with her, that feels unsettling and a bit selfish to watch. What was your reaction to reading that scene, to shooting that scene, and to the fact that she ultimately didn’t go through with what it seemed like she was going to go through with?

HOPPER: Yeah, me and Emmy [Raver-Lampman] talked about it, as soon as we read it, and Steve had told us that was gonna happen. But the way it was written, it was like, “Wow, it really feels like assault.” It feels like she’s using her power to assault him, and she almost wants to hurt him, but she also wants to gain back control, all at the same time. So, yeah, it was a really sensitive scene that we had to play out right.

SHEEHAN: I think when Luther starts to get amorous with her, if she enjoyed that, for even five seconds, then it would’ve possibly crossed the line.

HOPPER: We would have had a very different scene.

SHEEHAN: But she does it, and then she immediately regrets it.

HOPPER: Yeah, because she ultimately doesn’t really want that. I don’t think she really wants to get it on with Luther. I’d say it’s about control for her. They had me staring at her, just completely emotionless. No anger, just the physical act. He’s completely oblivious. But I think it worked out really well. We were very happy, on the day, with how it turned out. We actually wondered, because of the nature of it, whether it would actually make the cut because there were times where we thought, “Maybe this is too far.”

I love that Viktor gets to have a moment with each of his siblings to say, “This is who I really am,” and to have each of them accept and embrace that. What does it mean to you to be on a show that can make that part of the show, have that representation for other people to see, and to really have it be about unconditional love?

SHEEHAN: Yeah, blessed are we to be on a show that encourages us to go to emotionally fragile places because that’s where unconditional love happens. I think people like the show because they see us really explore either ends of the emotional scale and be genuinely fragile. Sometimes you’ve gotta give up ego and a bit of vanity to go to fragile places on camera and on television, and go through a bit of dark night of the soul. I think people relate to the show because we’re willing to go to those places and work through them. That’s where a lot of unconditional love happens, when people are going through some shit.

I couldn’t have imagined it being any more beautifully handled than it was. I thought it was so well done.

HOPPER: Yeah, we agree. We think it was done really well. Having a show that is forward-thinking and representative of that is really important, and I hope it happens more in more shows and movies, and stuff. I think it’s important.

As per usual, this season again ends with a big cliffhanger. With all of these characters without their powers now, what do you think the loss of powers will mean for them?

SHEEHAN: Anger, confusion, disillusionment.

HOPPER: They’ve never had a life without powers, so I think it depends really on who we’re talking about. The biggest thing for Luther is that he’s lost his wife. That’s more of a big deal than his power because, through this third season, Luther has not really used his power a huge amount, to be honest. For him, it’s about his personal journey. But for the others, [Klaus] just learned that [he’s] immortal, and [he’s] just practiced how to deal with that, and that’s just gone, before [he’s] even really started. And we know Diego loves flicking around those bloody knives.

SHEEHAN: Yeah, it’s such a defining part of us all, so having to find ourselves now, it’ll be interesting to see if any of us go after the marigold, the magic stuff.

HOPPER: That will bring it back.

SHEEHAN: And replenish our powers. That could be a thing. I’m not writing the show, but maybe some of us accidentally happen upon a way in which we could get access to this marigold and put things back the way they were. Then, it’d be an argument about, “Do we wanna go back to the way we were?” Some of us are gonna like not having powers, and some of us are gonna hate not having powers.

It feels like it could also be unexpected, as to who is okay with it and who isn’t, and it might even surprise them.

SHEEHAN: Yeah.

HOPPER: There’s always that divide between the siblings. We see, through Season 3, that there are times that they agree on stuff and what the right thing to do is, but they all feel very individually about these things. It’ll be interesting to see which siblings want what.

SHEEHAN: That’s why that saying exists – a camel is a horse designed by committee. Did you ever hear that saying?

I have not, but now I will never forget it.

HOPPER: I’m thinking that one through.

