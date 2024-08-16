Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 4.

The Big Picture As The Umbrella Academy reveals, Ben died during "The Jennifer Incident" due to a toxic reaction with another person, tying into the latest apocalypse.

Ben has a more significant role in the show compared to the comics, allowing for more character development.

The revelation of Ben's death in Season 4 lacks the impact it could have had due to the limited focus on character development.

There's no denying that The Umbrella Academy is a weird, weird show. A large part of that is due to its source material, since the Dark Horse comics by Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Bá include elements like a talking monkey butler and the zombie robot corpse of Gustave Eiffel trying to murder the entire population of Paris. But much like the comics, there's one mystery that has hung over The Umbrella Academy since it premiered: the death of Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min). Ben ended up perishing prior to the events of both the television show and the comics, and the show makes its biggest departure from its source material by revealing what exactly happened to him.

Through Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy, Luther (Tom Hopper), Viktor (Elliot Page), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castañeda), and Klaus (Robert Sheehan) start questioning what exactly happened to Ben. Ben's death turned out to be part of the machinations of the Hargreeves' adoptive father Reginald (Colm Feore); it also turns out that Ben has a connection to the "Cleanse," which is the latest apocalypse the Hargreeves are trying to stop. So what really happened to Ben all those years ago?

'The Umbrella Academy' Revals That Ben Died During “The Jennifer Incident”

The details of Ben's death are revealed in the Season 4 episode "The Cleanse." Up to this point, it had only been referred to as the "Jennifer Incident" — a name that also belongs to a woman the Hargreeves were recruited to protect. In "The Cleanse," it's revealed that Jennifer was locked inside a container that was guarded by an arms dealer, and Ben winds up setting her free. But what the other Hargreeves didn't know is that Reginald shot Ben and Jennifer. He actually had a reason for that: Jennifer possesses a particle called "Durango" in her body that reacts violently with the "Marigold" in Ben's system, and if they stay in proximity to each other, it triggers a chain reaction that "resets" the universe back to its original state. Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman revealed that he spoke about Ben's death with Gerard Way, even telling Entertainment Weekly that the comics will present an alternate take on the event:

"It was one of the unanswered questions when I talked to Gerard, who has a slightly different take on it and is still figuring that out for down the road... But I like the idea that in every timeline they're toxic together, that somehow or other, them coming together leads to the worst thing in the world. I like the idea that, even though not all of them were there (because Five wasn't there and Lila wasn't there), there's a shared trauma of what it must've been like to be around for Ben’s death."

Ben’s Role in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Show Is Bigger Than in the Comics

The reveal surrounding Ben's death isn't the only major change the show makes to his character. In fact, it could be argued that the show actually makes him a character. Outside of the third volume, Hotel Oblivion (which partly inspired Season 3), Ben rarely appears in the comics. In contrast, he's a major character in the show, as Klaus can speak to him thanks to his ability to manifest the dead. Season 3 takes another major twist, as the Hargreeves find themselves in yet another alternate timeline where Ben is the head of the Sparrow Academy, a more competent group of superheroes formed by that timeline's Reginald after he encountered the Umbrella Academy in 1963.

Ben having a major presence also allows the show to give him character that was nonexistent in the comics. His dynamic with Klaus is one of the best parts of Seasons 1 and 2, especially in the Season 1 episode "Changes"; Klaus is attempting to get high until a fed-up Ben punches him. It's a nice human moment of frustration, as he's been trying to keep his brother from self-destructing over the years. In contrast, the Sparrow Academy version of Ben is more ruthless and willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish his goals; he also carries a massive chip on his shoulder after being demoted to Number 2. Min deserves far more credit than he gets for crafting two entirely different versions of the same character while building on what little is known about Ben in the comics; it's a shame Season 4 didn't build upon that.

The Revelation of Ben’s Death Is Full of Missed Potential

Ben's death at Reginald's hands, as well as the fact that he was the cause of the latest apocalypse, should feel like a bigger deal than it is. Yet Season 4 never capitalizes upon that potential, instead choosing to focus on stopping The Cleanse. A large part of this may be because Season 4 is a scant six episodes instead of the longer runs that Seasons 1-3 had. As a result, one of the best parts of the show — having the Hargreeves come to terms with their traumatic past — isn't given as much focus as it should be.

Ben and the others should have had an episode or two to process what happened, and how it changed their relationship with their father; in fact, Reginald should have been the main antagonist of Season 4, as nearly everything his children went through is due to his machinations. That's not even considering the dropped plot point featuring an older Ben from Season 3. In the end, the reveal of Ben's death is a mixed bag. It does answer a question that fans have had since the beginning of the series, but it also showed that more work needed to go into this final season.

