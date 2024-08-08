We’re down to our final timeline in Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy. Based on the hit comics by Gerard Way, the series has introduced the world to television’s most dysfunctional yet lovable family, the Hargreeves siblings. Forcefully adopted by a lunatic scientist for questionable purposes, the Hargreeves family was raised through rounds of emotional abuse and exploitation. But at least all that trauma gives these siblings some wickedly eccentric personalities (and unresolved personal issues).

As the fourth and final season draws upon us, it’s time audiences say their last goodbyes to the folks at the academy. Without further ado, check out the cast and character guide for Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy.

Elliot Page

Viktor Hargreeves

Elliot Page stars as Viktor Hargreeves. When audiences first saw him in Season 1, Viktor was the “ordinary” sibling who didn’t have any powers. Throughout the series, Viktor finds out that all this time, his powers have been suppressed due to how volatile and emotionally fueled they can be. With the ability to manipulate sound, Viktor manipulates the laws of physics and can transform sound waves into energy and physical force. Although sweet, mild-mannered, and genuinely cares for his other siblings, never tries to cross the line with him. After all, Viktor caused the apocalypse - twice.

Elliot has been a household name in cinema since the mid-2000s. First appearing in the indie thriller Hard Candy, Elliot got his mainstream breakthrough in his first big-budget feature, X-Men: The Last Stand. It was only until his adorably funny and wacky coming-of-age flick, Juno, that put Elliot’s name on the map.

Tom Hopper

Luther Hargreeves

Tom Hopper stars as Luther Hargreeves. As the de facto “big brother” figure of the family, he leads The Umbrella Academy with his brute strength and ape-like physiology - or at least he tries to. The truth is, not everyone is a fan of his self-righteousness, especially Diego. But Luther’s only trying to stay loyal to his father, whom he believes has given the superhero purpose. As the series progresses, Luther realizes that his father’s plans are all smoke and mirrors, and later on learns how to live for himself instead of trying to please the people around him.

Hopper started his professional acting career with several minor roles, including the TV series Casualty and the film Saxon. The actor eventually hit it big with his regular role as Sir Percival in the BBC series Merlin, followed by a stint with Netflix on the rom-com Love in the Villa.

David Castañeda

Diego Hargreeves

David Castañeda stars as Diego Hargreeves. Not only can Diego telepathically bend or stop the path of anything he throws, but he’s also apt in martial arts. But if there’s anything sharper than Diego’s trusty knives, it’s his words. Diego’s the bratty sibling who doesn’t hesitate to be brash with others, particularly Luther. Although the vigilante superhero first comes across as overtly confident and cocky, over time audiences learn that Diego only wants to live in a loving, healthy family (hence, the iconic “Footloose” hallucination). He’s not afraid to take risks, so long as he’s happy. Yes, that includes falling head over heels with a complete stranger he met in a psychiatric asylum.

Castañeda has had quite a steady incline in his acting journey. From landing a role in the horror comedy feature Freaks of Nature to television appearances on the NBC series The Player, Castañeda’s portfolio is as versatile as his skill set. Last year, the actor appeared in Season 2 of The Most Dangerous Game and played Jimmy in Poker Face. Castañeda is set to appear in the highly anticipated John Wick spin-off, Ballerina.

Emmy Raver-Lampman

Allison Hargreeves

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves. With the ability to manipulate reality with the phrase “I heard a rumor”, Allison has gotten a lot of things her way thanks to those four magic words. The only Hargreeves known to be married and have a child, Allison prioritizes her family more than her own siblings. However, that doesn’t stop Allison from caring for Viktor, even if their sibling relationship can get very rocky sometimes (to the point Viktor almost kills Allison, by accident of course). However, Allison upon losing her husband and child in Season 3 due to a timeline mishap, she forgoes her last remaining values and doesn’t waste a second to use her powers to let out her anger.

Raver-Lampman started her acting career in stage musicals. In 2015, she was known for four roles in the original Broadway hit “Hamilton.” When it came to on-screen acting, Raver-Lampman had a minor role in an episode of Odd Mom Out and an episode of A Million Little Things.

Robert Sheehan

Klaus Hargreeves

Robert Sheehan stars as Klaus Hargreeves. First introduced as a happy-go-lucky sap with a devil-may-care attitude, Klaus is essentially the little lost boy of the gang. But underneath his self-deprecating humor, witty remarks, and cynical hedonism lies a fragile being who had arguably one of the most traumatic childhoods out of the Hargreeves. Gifted with mediumship, a.k.a. The ability to see ghosts, the young Klaus was constantly put into the ringer by his father. Like the true rebel Klaus is, he’s had enough. Perpetually inebriated, Klaus turns to alcohol and drugs to subdue his powers. As the show progresses, Klaus apparently still has a lot to learn about his abilities, and if anything, he’s a lot more powerful than he gives himself credit for.

Sheehan has dabbled in a variety of acting work across various genres, including the historical fantasy series Young Blades and the drama series Rock Rivals. The actor later received critical acclaim thanks to his role as Nathan Young on Misfits.

Aidan Gallagher

Number Five

Aidan Gallagher stars as Number Five. An old man trapped in the body of a teen boy, Number Five accidentally teleported himself to the apocalyptic future when he was 13. The worst part was he couldn’t find a way to get out of it. Don’t be fooled by his small body. With the wit and quips of a 50-something-year-old man, he doesn’t shy away from putting the other Hargreaves siblings in their place. Although he seems disinterested in other people’s personal feelings or affairs, Number Five is constantly busting his butt off to save the world from the imminent apocalypse - even if his wild conspiracies get laughed at by his peers.

With his side job as a musician, Gallagher was a prominent child actor. Before The Umbrella Academy, the actor was nominated twice for Favorite Male TV Star for the Kids Choice Awards for his performance on the series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn.

Justin H. Min

Ben Hargreeves

Justin H. Min stars as Ben Hargreeves. Ben had the misfortune of being killed due to mysterious circumstances as a child. Despite no longer being in the physical world, his spirit lives on - literally. Thanks to Klaus’ mediumship abilities, Klaus can see Ben’s ghostly form - much to the former’s chagrin. Serving as Klaus’ voice of reason, Ben tries his best to put Klaus on the right path. Before his untimely death, Ben possesses the ability to summon and control Kraken-like eldritch tentacles from his stomach. Originally sweet and kind, alternative Ben in Season 3 is a cold-hearted, no-nonsense leader of the Sparrow Academy who won’t even flinch at the thought of unleashing his monstrous powers.

Min’s acting portfolio includes a titular role in After Yang, starring Hollywood heavy hitters Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith. His most recent work includes the Emmy-winning series Beef and the musical rom-com The Greatest Hits.

Ritu Arya

Lila Pitts

Ritu Arya stars as Lila Pitts. First introduced in Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, Lila was a fellow patient at the psychiatric institution Diego got stuck in. As the two hatch an escape plan together, Lila and Diego find themselves being attracted to each other. But as it turns out, Lila is the adopted daughter of Season 2’s baddie and has been secretly spying on Diego so that she could infiltrate The Umbrella Academy. Just like the Hargreeves, Lila has her own set of special powers: the ability to absorb anyone’s powers of those within close proximity to her. By the third season, Lila’s learning to live for herself. But with her handy teleportation briefcase, all busted, she has no choice but to team up with an unreluctant member of the Brellies.

Arya’s acting portfolio includes her recurring role as Dr. Megan Sharma on the BBC series Doctors. Amid her time with The Umbrella Academy, Arya has gone on to appear in fan-favorite movies, including Netflix’s Red Notice and the film of the summer, Barbie. Arya has also starred in a leading role in the action film Polite Society.

Colm Feore

Reginald Hargreeves

Colm Feore stars as Reginald Hargreeves. As the adoptive father of the Hargreeves siblings, Reginald is anything but a doting figure. Underneath his polished, well-suited appearance is a highly manipulative and sadistic mad scientist who only sees his children as test experiments. To fulfill his own selfish demands, Reginald would go as far as killing his children or even using them as part of an alien sacrifice to restart the universe as per his wishes.

Feore can be seen in movies such as The Amazing Spider-Man 2, starring alongside Andrew Garfield, the Gotham series, and the Canadian thriller Mean Dreams.

Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally

Gene Thibedeaue & Jean Thibedeau

Nick Offerman stars as Gene Thibedeau, one-half of the community college professor who’s apparently a huge observer of weird alternative timelines. Meanwhile, Megan Mullally stars as Jean Thibedeau. Wife to Gene, Jean is also a community college professor who, like her husband, is just as invested in these weird changes to the timelines. Offerman is best known for his time in Parks and Recreation, and has gone on to appear in movies like 21 Jump Street, We Are The Millers and Fargo. Mullally is best known for playing Karen Walker in the hit NBC sitcom Will & Grace. When she’s not busy on screen, she’s playing with her band Nancy And Beth.

David Cross

Sy Grossman

David Cross stars as Sy Grossman. A business owner by day, Grossman is described as a shy family man who’s willing to risk it all just to find out where his estranged daughter is. Cross has gone on to star in projects such as Krapopolis, What We Do in the Shadows, and Big Mouth.

