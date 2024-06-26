The Big Picture The Umbrella Academy Season 4 premieres on August 8 with new character posters featuring the main cast.

The show has been a hit since its 2019 debut, scoring well with critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix's most popular projects at the moment include Bridgerton, Perfect Match, and Trigger Warning.

One of Netflix's most beloved superhero properties just got an exciting new look a little more than a month ahead of the Season 4 premiere. The official Netflix X account unveiled new character posters for The Umbrella Academy, which show the cast sitting on benches each striking a different pose while underneath mosaic umbrellas. Featured in the new character posters are Tom Hopper's Luther, David Castañeda's Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman's Allison, Robert Sheehan's Klaus, Aidan Gallagher's Five, Justin H. Min's Ben, Elliot Page's Viktor, Ritu Arya's Lila, and Colm Feore's Reginald. The final season of The Umbrella Academy consists of six episodes and is set to premiere all of them at the same time on Netflix on August 8.

The Umbrella Academy has been one of the most popular Netflix shows since its premiere in 2019, and follows a group of former child superheros who are no longer connected, but must reunite to protect the world. The show currently sits at an 86% score from critics to go along with a 76% score from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, with Seasons 2 and 3 (91%) scoring much higher than Season 1 (71%). If The Umbrella Academy can continue its hot run from the last three seasons, it will have a chance to go down as one of Netflix's most consistent series, starting off a bit bumpy but finishing the final three seasons extraordinarily strong.

What Else Is Popular on Netflix at the Moment?

Image via Netflix

Netflix is the biggest streaming service in the world by a considerable margin, boasting a lead of more than 50 million subscribers over the second place platform, Prime Video. You don't accrue this many subscribers without offering plenty of content to please the masses, which is exactly what Netflix is best at. It's most-watched project at the moment is Bridgerton, which recently premiered the second half of Season 3 on June 13, and is set to air the fourth season in several parts starting in 2025. The reality TV show Perfect Match is also one of the most popular projects on the platform, with the Benedict Cumberbatch-led Eric following suit not far behind. As for movies, Jessica Alba and Mark Webber's Trigger Warning currently sits in the #1 spot, but has failed to wow critics or audiences, landing "rotten" scores of 20% from the former and 15% from the latter on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 debuts on August 8. Check out the new character posters above and stream the first three seasons of The Umbrella Academy in the meantime, exclusively on Netflix.