With just four months to go until the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, fans are gearing up to say goodbye to the super-powered (or rather, formerly super-powered) Hargreeves family. The third season ended with the group having averted yet another apocalypse, yet now finding themselves in a version of the city run by Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), the man that raised them. Oh, and there's the slight matter of them having lost all their powers as well. Needless to say, fan anticipation for the final six episodes is high.

But how do the cast feel at having to say goodbye? In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub for his new movie The Greatest Hits, actor Justin H. Min, who plays Ben Hargreeves, reflected on what it meant for the cast to say goodbye to the show on their terms:

" We filmed the final season last year, the first half of last year. It was incredibly emotional, but we were just so thankful to have the opportunity to sort of close out the story. So many shows unfortunately get prematurely canceled, but we knew going in this was gonna be our final season, so our writers and our showrunner had the opportunity to wrap up all the storylines. It was just such an incredible opportunity for us to say goodbye to our characters, but also to our amazing crew in Toronto, our amazing directors, and everyone that we've known throughout the four seasons."

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 Will Bring Closure

As for whether fans will feel satisfied when the series comes to an end, Min says that the final season will provide a "sense of closure" for those that are invested in the Hargreeves family, and the mysteries that follow them at every turn. When asked what fans could expect, Min told Weintraub:

"In terms of what to expect, I'll probably be killed if I say something. But I think I can tease. There are a lot of questions that have been brewing throughout the seasons of the show, and I do think they really do get answered in this final season. I think there's a real sense of closure, so I'm excited for the fans who've been waiting for certain answers to get those."

In addition to Min and Feore, the series also stars Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Emmy Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Five Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts. The new season will also star David Cross, Nick Offerman and Megan Mullalley.

The final season of The Umbrella Academy premieres on Netflix on August 8. The first three seasons are streaming now on Netflix. For more with Justin Min, here's our exclusive Q&A with Min, Ned Benson, and Austin Crute for The Greatest Hits which is now streaming on Hulu.

