It's nearly time to say goodbye. The Umbrella Academy has been an unquestionable smash hit for Netflix ever since it debuted in 2019. A seven-time Primetime Emmy-nominated series, the show has earned millions of supporters thanks to a gripping, innovative story that pays intelligent homage to its comic book origins - something that can often be rare in today's media landscape.

After an excellent third outing, Season 4 promises to go bigger and bolder than ever before, with a brand-new apocalypse looming large over the Hargreeves' heads. With everyone's favorite names returning, and some iconic actors added to the already impressive ensemble, it seems as if there is no bigger television talking point right now. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at exactly where you can watch The Umbrella Academy Season 4.

When is 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 Coming Out?

Image via Netflix

Officially, The Umbrella Academy's final outing premieres at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on August 8, with all episodes released at the same time.

Where Can You Stream 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4?

Just like the rest of the series, The Umbrella Academy Season 4 will stream exclusively on Netflix, joining the many other world-famous shows coming to the platform in August. As one of the hottest releases this summer, many may be interested in catching up on previous episodes in the series, with all three current seasons available to stream on Netflix right now.

For those without a subscription who will need one to watch this final showdown commence, here is a handy breakdown of Netflix's subscription packages:

Plans: Features: Subscription Costs: Standard With Ads 1080p Resolution

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Ad breaks $6.99 per month Standard (Ad-Free) Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $15.49 per month Premium Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

4k + HDR streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $22.99 per month

Can You Watch 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 Without Netflix?

Image via Netflix

Netflix is the only way you can watch The Umbrella Academy's last ride. However, there is a chance the season may come to physical media sometime in the future, although we are still sadly waiting for Season 3 to receive a similar fate. Both Seasons 1 and 2 are on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K, but Netflix's recent reduction in physical media does leave the final season's chances of a DVD release in jeopardy.

Watch 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 Trailer

Available to watch above, the official trailer for The Umbrella Academy's final season is nothing short of emotional. With the weight of a final goodbye, the trailer initially brings spades of tension as the high stakes of what's to come are slowly realized. Then, after a particularly witty one-liner, the music hits and the gang is back, only this time the look on their faces suggests a terrifying task ahead. This trailer truly has the feel of an epic finale, with the gripping mystery and immersion of the previous three seasons all culminating in one final showdown. Not just two minutes of building atmosphere, the trailer also gives fans their first look at new additions Nick Offerman and David Cross, with Offerman, in particular, stealing the show with his unusual ice cream-eating technique. It looks as if no expense has been spared to give lovers of The Umbrella Academy the goodbye they deserve, with Netflix's two-year bridge between seasons, as well as a lowered episode count, suggesting that quality is much more important than quantity. A synopsis from TUDUM for the upcoming season reads:

"Last season ended with a major twist: There’s a new timeline dictated by the family patriarch, Reginald (Colm Feore), and the siblings no longer have their powers. That’s not the only oddity in this timeline, where the stakes are higher than ever before — there are new enemies who want to see them wiped from existence, but how do they face their enemies without their powers? And will the siblings ever get them back?"

What is the Episode Schedule For 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4?

Unlike many other shows that keep much of their episode information under wraps, The Umbrella Academy, thanks to the generosity of creator Steve Blackman, has treated fans to a title and logline for every upcoming episode, as well as information regarding writers and a selection of directors. The official episode schedule for Season 4 reads: