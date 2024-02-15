The Big Picture The Umbrella Academy Season 4 will premiere on Netflix on August 8, giving fans a chance to return to the superpowered Hargreeves siblings' adventures.

Character posters have been released, showcasing the characters as they were when the series began and how they will appear in the final season.

The Hargreeves siblings will be back together, but without their superpowers, in an episode titled "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want." The season will also introduce new cast members Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross.

Over three seasons, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy has drawn viewers into the twisty, time-travelling, alternate universe-hopping adventures of the superpowered Hargreeves siblings. With the news that the series would return for a fourth and final truncated season, fans have been waiting eagerly for any sign of when we can return to the world of The Umbrella Academy, and today, Netflix delivered, announcing that Season 4 will hit the streamer on August 8.

To celebrate how far the characters — and the audience — have come since the first season, Netflix also released a series of character posters paying homage to the characters as they were when we first met them, and as they will appear in the final season, all grown up, and all of them with umbrellas in hand. It's a sweet and nostalgic way to pay tribute to the series, which has managed to significantly up the ante with each new season — not an easy feat since each new season also involves some sort of apocalypse.

What Can We Expect in 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4?

Naturally, as with every season, the cast and creatives of the series remain notoriously tight-lipped as to what we can expect when the six-episode season drops in August. Fans do, however, have a little to go on. The season ended with the Hargreeves' realizing that their superpowers are gone, and all of them going their separate ways — though Season 4 looks like it will see them all back together at some point. Executive producer Steve Blackman also shared that the first episode will be called "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," which for the Hargreeves' is presumably a life without powers, but at what cost?

The series will see the core cast returning, including Elliot Page as Viktor, Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Alison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, Justin H. Min as Ben, Ritu Arya as Lila, and Colm Feore as Reginald. Joining the cast are Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 premieres August 8. The first three seasons are streaming now on Netflix. Check out the character posters below:

