The last time fans of The Umbrella Academy heard a major update on their favorite group of time-traveling, superpowered and angst-ridden siblings, it was bittersweet news. Netflix announced that its television series based on the Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá was renewed for its fourth and final season. The Umbrella Academy series showrunner and executive producer Steve Blackman gave fans of the show something to be excited about on Friday when he shared the cover of the new season’s first script.

Blackman took to Instagram with the cover of the script for Season 4 Episode 1, revealing the title as "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want." Confirming the beginning of production, the image does not unveil the director of this first episode, but it does include Blackman and Jesse McKeown as its writers. He captioned the post with, "And so it begins… one last time."

Created by the lead vocalist and co-founder of the influential alternative rock band My Chemical Romance, The Umbrella Academy follows the story of a group of foster siblings dealing with the damage that a life dedicated to fighting crime has on children. Since its first season premiered in 2019, the Netflix original series has dealt with the dangerous consequences of time travel as the uber-dysfunctional super family attempts to fix their mistakes, only to make things worse.

RELATED: 6 Best Shows Like 'The Umbrella Academy' to Watch for More Dysfunctional Sibling Dynamics

In Season 3, the end-of-the-world follows the adult Hargreeves children to a new timeline where they never existed. After meeting a younger version of their foster father Sir Reginald Hargreeves in Season 2, the siblings return to a world where he was so disappointed in them that he adopted a different group of super-powered children and formed the Sparrow Academy in their place.

Throughout the third season of The Umbrella Academy, the families fight each other losing siblings from both timelines only to discover they were all pawns in a long game played by their dear father to create a new version of reality where he controls the world. In this new reality, the Umbrellas find themselves powerless and part ways to lead lives as regular humans in the final scene of the third season. Based on the title of the first episode of Season 4, fans can deduce that when we revisit with our favorite Hargreeves siblings that they won’t be as happy with a “normal” life as they thought.

The cast of characters in Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy includes Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves (Number Seven) who was thought to have no superpowers as a child, only to be revealed as the cause of the apocalypse with his ability to manipulate sound and convert it into energy. Tom Hopper plays Luther (Number One), who has super-strength as well as ape-like traits caused by a serum given to him by their father. Diego (Number Two) is played by David Castañeda and is highly skilled at throwing knives and has perfect aim with any flying object. Emmy Raver-Lampman is Allison (Number Three) who manipulates others' actions using the phrase “I heard a rumor.”

Aidan Gallagher plays the fan-favorite Five, who never received a name since he time-traveled as a teenager, getting stuck in the post-apocalyptic future before working for the Commission, an organization that he later learns he created in order to manage the timeline. Another fan-favorite character is Robert Sheehan’s Klaus (Number Four), who has the ability – among others – to communicate with the dead, including their deceased brother, Ben (Justin H. Min). Ben, or Number Six, controls tentacles that come from another dimension, protruding from his abdomen, and is the only sibling to be a part of both academies. Colm Feore is their foster father Sir Reginald Hargreeves, an alien masquerading as a human billionaire, and Ritu Arya plays Lila Pitts, who has the ability to replicate others’ superpowers and was adopted by Five’s boss, the Handler, as a child.

The first three seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available on Netflix.

Check out the Instagram post below.