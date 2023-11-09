The Big Picture The Umbrella Academy Season 4 will see the Hargreeves family living without superpowers, facing new challenges in a world where their father Reginald runs the city.

The cast teases the new season in a featurette, describing it as exciting, precise, and sexy, hinting at the thrilling and captivating storyline.

The upcoming season will consist of 6 episodes and will introduce new characters played by Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross.

When audiences last left the Hargreeves family at the end of The Umbrella Academy Season 3, the one-time band of superheroes had escaped the Hotel Oblivion and reset the universe...and now find themselves living without their superpowers. Of course, their troubles are far from over, with their father Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) amassing power and essentially running the city. But where do we find them in Season 4? In a new featurette, the cast attempts to tell us, all while dodging spoilers.

Released as part of Netflix's Geeked Week event, the featurette includes Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts), Elliot Page (Viktor Hargreeves), Aidan Gallagher (Five), David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves) and Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves) tease what to expect from the new season in as few words as possible: Exciting. Precise. Sexy?

In addition to the new featurette, which also teased a 2024 release date for the fourth and final season, Netflix also released a brand-new poster for Season 4. Paying tribute to the show's criss-crossing timelines, the poster features eight colorful intersecting lines in the style of a subway map, joining and looping together to form the outline of the titular umbrella. With each "stop" being a significant milestone in each respective character's journey, there are plenty of little nuggets for fans to hunt for while we await the premiere.

What is 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 About?

Image via Netflix

Season 3 ended with the Umbrella and Sparrow academies — the surviving members, anyway — attempting to rebuild a life for themselves in a world where they no longer have their powers, a world in which their father Reginald also now runs the city. While we do get a few hints at their lives in this new reality, so far Netflix has not revealed how this will play out in Season 4, which will run for 6 episodes as opposed to the usual 10. We do, however, know that the cast will be joined by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally as married couple Gene and Jean Thibedeau, and David Cross as Sy Grossman. Showrunner Steve Blackman also revealed last November that the first episode of the season will be titled "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want." This is likely a reference to them now having a life without superpowers, though we'll have to wait until necxt year to know for sure.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 premieres on Netflix in 2024. Check out the brand-new featurette below:

The Umbrella Academy Release Date February 15, 2019 Cast Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Elliot Page, Marin Ireland, Yusuf Gatewood Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Comedy Rating TV-14 Seasons 4 Creator Steve Blackman, Jeremy Slater

Watch on Netflix