Are you ready for the final ride? The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman has previewed the 'madness' and the 'chaos' of the final season. Fans of the hit Netflix series saw the Hargreeves siblings battle evil forces, travel back in time to the 1960s, and even face their doppelgänger Sparrow Academy siblings in an epic dance battle. However, the previous season ended with the siblings being stripped of the only thing they knew and their pure identity: having superpowers. Now they must face the biggest challenge of being normal, with no more abilities to transform into a gorilla, travel in time, or contact the dead. Their superpowers cannot save them now. They are on their own.

The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallangher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. Cazzie David is expected to reprise her role as Sparrow Number 6, Jayme Hargreeves. Nick Offerman, Megan Mullaly, and David Cross will appear in the final season.

Blackman sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the anticipated final season that will be arriving on Netflix this August. "The first place I started with season 4 was: What happens if you were once a superhero and suddenly you're not? What does that do to you? Not only as an individual, but what is the family dynamic when suddenly they find themselves normal? I think it's a challenge for all of them. What might've brought them together initially is the fact that, as a dysfunctional family, they found some connection in their abilities. With those superpowers stripped away, who are they as a family?"

'The Umbrella Academy' Siblings Must Stick Together More Than Ever

Victor Hargreeves (Page) struggled with his powers the most. Prior to Season 1, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Feore) suppressed his powers as a child. Season 1 saw him discover his power and cause the apocalypse in the season finale after injuring Alison Hargreeves (Raver-Lampman). Blackman reveals that the seventh member of The Umbrella Academy liked being normal the most. "Victor is probably the one sibling who is most comfortable in this skin in Season 4," he revealed. "He's doing better than any of the other siblings in terms of adjusting to his new life. He's the most accepting of their new reality."

It is no surprise that Victor accepts his new normal the most. Growing up, he was isolated from being a part of the academy, as his powers had no use. However, the other Hargreeves siblings do not know what normality is. They grew up in The Umbrella Academy fighting crime. Not many children had a childhood like the Hargreeves. A teaser image from Season 4 shows the Hargreeves and Lila (Arya) gathering together after being stripped of their powers. Blackman also reveals an exclusive image of the siblings and Lila gathering at a van Diego (Castañeda) owns. "This just exemplifies the chaos of having them back together as a family," he says.

Season 4 will show that the siblings really do need each other to navigate life as normal beings, especially with what happened at the end of Season 3 with Alison and Sir Reginald. Sir Reginald was not able to finish programming the Universal Machine and Alison still pressed it anyway. The siblings went their separate ways at the end of Season 3, but fans know that they cannot survive on their own. They must deal with the fallout together.

The Umbrella Academy premieres on Netflix on August 8.

