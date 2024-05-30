The Big Picture The Umbrella Academy Season 4 trailer teases family conflict, twists, and one last mission.

In the new season, the Hargreeves are in a different timeline, without their powers.

The final season premieres on August 8.

We're still three months away from the premiere date of The Umbrella Academy's fourth and final season, which means there's no time like the present to finally get a trailer for the series' last batch of episodes. Yesterday, Netflix teased fans with a poster for the show's return, and today the streamer decided to unveil the first trailer for the new adventure of the Hargreeves. The final season premieres on August 8.

The trailer of Season 4 promises some good old family nonsense, the way that fans have come to know and love. The problem is, of course, the twist that changed the fate of all the Hargreeves. They are now in a separate timeline dictated by their late patriarch Reginald (Colm Feore), one in which they can't rely on their powers to protect themselves and others. Still, there are still people wanting to exterminate the found family of (ex?) superheroes.

This season will also welcome some new characters that are mysterious to say the least: Drs. Jean and Gene Thibedeau, played by real-life wife and husband Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) and Nick Offerman (The Last Of Us). For some reason, the community college professors are heavily interested in a VHS tape of one of Allison’s (Emmy Raver-Lampman) movies, so what's up with this? David Cross (Arrested Development) will also come on board for the new season.

'Umbrella Academy' Showrunner Teases Season 4

In an interview with Tudum, The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman teased some events from Season 4 and addressed the post-credits scene in Season 3 that sets up the new season. He stated that nothing in the series — including "Sparrow" Ben (Justin H. Min) in the subway — is done by chance:

"Let’s be clear — that is Sparrow Ben. The question you should really be asking yourself is what the fuck is he doing on a Korean subway train reading a book about pottery? Odd, right? Of course, it is! This is 'The Umbrella Academy.' As every good 'Umbrella' fan knows, no moment in the show exists in isolation. Everything we see has meaning. And this moment is no exception. Ben has a reason to be there…"

The cast of The Umbrella Academy also features Elliot Page (Close To You) as Vanya, Tom Hopper (Love in the Villa) as Luther, Robert Sheehan (The Last Bus) as Klaus and Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn) as Five, David Castañeda as Diego, and Ritu Arya as Lila. The official synopsis for the season reads:

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.

The Umbrella Academy hits Netflix on August 8. You can watch the trailer below:

