The internet has been exploding with trailers lately and teasers and theories are popping up no matter which direction you look. One of the most exciting new trailers announces the upcoming return of the popular super-powered (and super-damaged) Hargreeves' family. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 trailer is two minutes and twenty-three seconds of high stakes, wild new powers, and expertly blithe humor.

RELATED:

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer Pits Hargreeves Against Sparrows

The heroes of the Netflix series ended the last season by narrowly preventing the end of the world. When they went back to the future, they found that their timeline is not how they left it. In this new future, the Sparrows are the residents of the Academy. This means a whole new set of siblings with their own strange powers. The third season's first trailer gives you a peek at just what the seven original Hargreeves' children are up against.

Marcus: The First Of The New Crew

For each of the superheroes you know, there is a Sparrow who is their opposite. Luther has the gift of inhuman strength, which was amplified after an accident that left his body disfigured. He is also meant to be the leader of the Umbrella Academy. His Sparrow counterpart is Marcus.

Played by Justin Cornwell, Marcus is the leader that will introduce the Sparrows to fans. In the trailer, the new Number 1 is seen facing off against Tom Hopper's Luther. Fans should beware that Marcus has his own gifts of super strength, quick intelligence, and excellent leadership. His skills already pose a threat to Luther and the team in the trailer, and will surely resurface in the upcoming season.

Fei: A Force of Nature

Emmy Raver-Lampman's Allison has the ability to make any rumor she speaks become the truth. In the past, Allison's powers have led her to nothing but pain and sorrow. She has tried many times to stop using her gifts, but she always ends up making an exception when the fate of the world is at stake.

RELATED: 'The Umbrella Academy's' Weird and Wonderful Powers, Explained!

Actress Britne Oldford plays this timeline's version of Number Three. Dressed in a wicked costume, with dark sunglasses and scratches on her face, Fei enters the third season's trailer like she owns the room. During her trailer appearance, Fei displays the ability to summon and control birds. She uses her powers to send those birds racing after Five, Luther, and her timeline counterpart, Allison.

Sloane, Jayme, Grace: The Mysterious Ladies

There are three Sparrow Academy characters in The Umbrella Academy Season Three trailer who prove to be a bit more of a mystery than the rest. Sloane (Number Five) and Jayme (Number Six) are two of the new Hargreeves sisters. Unlike their other siblings, however, their powers were not unveiled in the trailer.

Perhaps even more puzzling than the two sisters' hidden abilities is the reappearance of Grace. In a split second glimpse toward the end of the trailer, the former caretaker of the Umbrella Academy children resurfaces. Shooting a column of fire and sporting a glowing eye, fans can only begin to guess what role she will play in the third season.

Alphonso: A New Number Four

Jake Epstein transforms into Alphonso Hargreeves for season three. Though listed as Number Four in the Sparrows, he is seen fighting Diego rather than the Umbrella Academy's Number Four, Klaus. David Castañeda's Diego has a gift that gives him expert fighting skills, along with a developing ability to manipulate weapons.

RELATED: New 'The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Images Tease New Versions Of Familiar Faces

Alphonso's powers, like Diego's, seem to be centered around enhanced fighting abilities. In the trailer, Castañeda's Diego is fighting Epstein's Alphonso, and it does not look as though Number Two is winning. No doubt there will be a rematch later in the season, which you can find out when The Umbrella Academy's returns on June 22nd.

Ben: The True Doppelganger

Image via Netflix

Fans can agree that what happened to Ben at the end of the second season was heartbreaking. Helping Vanya accept herself and control her powers caused Ben's ghost to disintegrate, and as a result he died for the second time. His sacrifice saved both his sister and the world. The tear-jerking scene was believed to be the end of the beloved character.

Fans rejoiced when they learned that new timeline also contains a new Ben Hargreeves. Sparrow Ben has the same face, name, and initial gifts as his Umbrella counterpart. But that is where the similarities end. A different history, stronger powers, and a savage personality ensure that Justin H. Min's Sparrow version of Ben will be quite different from the lovable ghost you knew.

The Cube: The Strangest By Far

Image via Netflix

Vanya has been Number Seven in the last two seasons of the series. Her father feared she would not be able to control her considerable power and would end up destroying the world. Being the terrible father he was, his solution was to suppress Vanya's gifts. Despite her father's efforts, she ends up destroying the world anyway (twice, as she proudly recalls in the trailer). In the third season, the seventh member of the Umbrella Academy will no doubt remain a force to be reckoned with.

However, the strange cube that has surfaced in the Season Three trailer might just end up being Vanya's match. The cube (called Christopher) is rumored to have a few powers in its repertoire, though the only one is displayed in the trailer. In it, Christopher can be seen incapacitating the opposing Umbrella Academy with a power that paralyzes them with fear. There is no doubt that the Cube and the extent of its abilities will be one of the many mysteries the original Hargreeves family must unravel in the thrilling third season of the show.

NEXT:

8 TV Shows To Watch While Waiting For Season 3 Of 'The Umbrella Academy'

'American Metal': John Travolta-Led Movie Acquired By Saban Films

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author CL Staff About Our Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe