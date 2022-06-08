Our favorite dysfunctional superhero family was one of the highlights of the Geeked Week event, as Netflix released two new clips of The Umbrella Academy. One of the series’ new clips focuses on the Sparrows, a new superhero family to be introduced in the upcoming third season.

In Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, the Hargreeves siblings had to change the timeline in order to prevent Apocalypse. Unfortunately, they’ve changed too much, since at the present the Umbrella Academy never existed. Instead, their foster father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), built a different family of superheroes, the Sparrows. The new clip promises the Sparrows and the Umbrellas will fight a lot for the control of the timeline, and since the new team is organized and focused, our heroes might be in trouble.

In the clip, the Sparrows are working out on treadmills, while discussing how they would love to crush some umbrellas. The scene gives us a clear look at the new team from Season 3. First, we have Marcus (Justin Cornwell), the leader of the Sparrows who’s gifted with super strength and super intelligence. Then, there’s Fei (Britne Oldford), Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), Jayme (Cazzie David), and Alphonso (Jake Epstein). The alternate timeline team also includes their own version of Ben (Justin H. Min), who's still got his same tentacular powers. Finally, the seventh member of the Sparrow Academy is a mysterious sentient cube. The scene ends with Marcus asking his siblings to be smart about their next move since they can profit from the Umbrella Academy showing up in their timeline.

Based on the comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy follows the story of foster super siblings who have to deal with the damage a life dedicated to fighting crime can cause children. The series was created by showrunner Steve Blackman.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy also brings back Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Aidan Gallagher as Five, Elliot Page as Viktor, Ritu Arya Lila Pitts, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, and Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 hits Netflix on June 22. Check the Geeked Week panel for the series below which features the new clip:

Here’s the synopsis for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.