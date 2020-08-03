‘The Umbrella Academy’ Timeline: Every Apocalypse, Explained

While Season 1 of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy featured its share of timey-wimey shenanigans, Season 2 took things up a notch, adding several more layers of complexity to the time-hopping tale. By the end of Season 2, viewers have seen multiple alternate timelines spin up and collapse, and by the time the final scene plays, it’s hard to know for certain what did or did not happen anymore. So if you’ve watched every episode of The Umbrella Academy and are still a little unsure how it’s all supposed to fit together, we’ve put together a detailed timeline to try to help it all make sense.

Of course, it is impossible to fill in all the gaps in The Umbrella Academy‘s multifaceted timelines, especially considering that there are some parts of the series — such as many of the scenes set at the Temps Commission, which exists both in 1955 and also outside of the timeline — which defy a chronological order. Additionally, there are multiple versions of some dates, each occurring in a different timeline. So rather than cataloging the events of The Umbrella Academy in steadfast chronological order here, we’re going to be organizing them by timeline. Each time a new one spins off, we’ll note the precise moment where it splits from the previous one. Unless otherwise noted, you can assume all of the events prior to the split still occurred in subsequent timelines.

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 2 finale of The Umbrella Academy, “The End of Something.”]