One of Ser Reginald Hargreeves' (Colm Feore) adoptive children that he raised to become a team of superpowered crime-fighters known as The Umbrella Academy is Klaus Hargreeves (Robert Sheehan), also known as "Number Four." Due to their struggles as a child with their ability to communicate with the deceased, Klaus developed an addiction.

Having the most carefree and funny disposition among their siblings, Klaus is regarded to be the show's fan favorite. This title was not derived from any specific sequences, but rather from numerous tiny but memorable Klaus moments throughout the series. Nonetheless, there are several noteworthy scenes that reveal more about Klaus’ character and journey than the rest. Moreover, as revealed by Sheehan himself in an interview, Klaus self-identifies as a non-binary who uses they/them as pronouns.

Dancing with His Father’s Ash in His Sister’s Skirt (Season 1, Episode 1, “We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals")

When the Hargreeves siblings gathered at the house for their father, Ser Reginald’s funeral, and after Luther (Tom Hopper) suspected that one of them had murdered his father, everyone departed the room for their personal space. Later, when Luther put on “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany, everyone started dancing in their own rhyme.

There, viewers get to watch Klaus dancing in the kitchen with Ser Reginald's urn while wearing his sister Allison's (Emmy Raver-Lampman) skirt. Fans get their first glimpse of Who Klaus is at that point, revealing them to be a gender-fluid speaker of the dead and a carefree individual who loves to have fun, and is soon to effortlessly steal fans’ hearts.

Pretending to be Number Five’s Dad (Season 1, Episode 2, “Run Boy Run”)

Five (Aidan Gallagher) searched for the owner of the fake eye he discovered in the post-apocalypse, but his search was unsuccessful. He then asked Klaus for assistance, who was willing to portray Five's Dad for some authority. During the performance, unhesitatingly, Klaus struck Five across his face and rammed a snow globe into his head to pressure for information from the poorly baffled man at the facility.

Most viewers were impressed by how far Klaus will go to support their family and achieve their goals in this brief performance. Equally notable is their hysterical and unflinching expression as they threaten the man while maintaining their deadpan seriousness.

Conjuring Zoya Popova (Season 1, Episode 4, “Man on the Moon”)

It is known that whenever Klaus is sober, they may use their power—the capacity to communicate with the dead—again. This occurrence took place in the motel where Klaus was being held as a captive by Hazel (Cameron Britton) and Cha-Cha (Mary J. Blige) and tortured for information about Five.

Then, as a deceased Russian woman named Zoya Popova was seen moving around the room, Klaus took advantage and used the information from not only her but also all the assassin duo's victims against them. It was an impressive moment for Klaus to demonstrate how powerful they could be if they could remain sober and get over their power phobia.

Summoning Ben for the First Time (Season 1, Episode 10, “The White Violin”)

Right at the very intense battle with the men from the Commission while trying to stop Vanya (Elliot Page) from bringing about the apocalypse, Klaus finally conjured Ben (Justin H. Min), the deceased sibling whom only Klaus could see, successfully and saved everyone after so many failed attempts to do so.

This is one of many adorable instances that highlight Klaus and Ben's loving, devoted, and humorous relationship. Fans were ecstatic to witness the two of them working together so well. It’s also another illustration of how resilient Klaus’ power could be and creates new potential possibilities for Klaus and Ben's future interactions.

Dancing with Their Sisters (Season 2, Episode 6, “Valhalla”)

Klaus and his sisters Allison and Vanya spent some quality time as the guys tried to work out their problems after the entire family was eventually reunited in Dallas, Texas after being dispersed across the 1960s when Five tried to save everyone in the 2019 apocalypse. The three of them headed to Allison’s hair salon where she worked to converse, drink, listen to music, and dance wildly.

That scene is one of the loveliest calm-before-the-storm moments of the show. And Klaus, being Klaus, frankly called everyone out with sarcasm while still maintaining their genuine affection and love for each one. It’s another instance that demonstrates regardless of how crazy and unpredictable their behavior may be, their loyalty always lies with their family.

Ben Failed to Take Control of Klaus (Season 2, Episode 6, “A Light Supper”)

Ben decided to "borrow" Klaus' body to join the family conversation after constantly being rejected at the 1960s family reunion with Ser Reginald. Everyone is quite intense since they were meeting their controlling, manipulative, and cold father who haunted their childhood dream. Then, after all of Klaus' apparent self-talk, they started to experience some sort of seizure, and each of their siblings expressed their own worry and speculation.

This scene is memorable and truly fans’ favorite of Klaus since as soon as things got intense, they began drinking again which became common for everyone. Their siblings were trying to impress the old man, but Klaus was just enjoying their drink and talking in a way that only Ben could hear and understand. Staying secluded and minding his own affairs.

Letting Ben Borrowed Their Body (Season 2, Episode 7, “Öga for Öga”)

Ben had been requesting Klaus to possess the body because he had a crush on one of Klaus' followers, which led to the embarrassing failed attempt at the family supper. Nonetheless, eventually, Klaus consented and let Ben borrow their body for a while.

Even though it could feel strange for both of them, and they probably didn't enjoy it, Klaus agreed, so their deceased brother might temporarily exist as a human. This kind deed shows Klaus as a kind and generous friend, brother, and curious individual who undoubtedly wondered what it was like to be possessed.

Searching for Their Birth Mother (Season 3, Episode 2, “World's Biggest Ball of Twine”)

After discovering they had arrived in the wrong 2019 and that there were 7 individuals calling themselves The Sparrow Academy and living in their homes, The Umbrella Academy temporarily remained in Hotel Obsidian. When Klaus asked Five to go on a road trip because they were inquisitive about their birth mother, they learned that the woman they had assumed would be their mother had passed away.

Who would have thought Klaus would be an Amish which made Klaus' brief visit to the Amish village more memorable? Their personality doesn't fit with the Amish, therefore things escalated quickly, and they were eventually pushed away. Even though Klaus gave the impression of being carefree and out of touch with his emotions, this was one of his most vulnerable moments.

Beginning the Self-awakening Journey (Season 3, Episode 4, “Kugelblitz”)

While Stanley (Javon Walton), the alleged child of Diego (David Castañeda) and Lila (Ritu Arya) was assigned to do room service as punishment for vandalism, Klaus was tasked with babysitting him. While Stan, who didn't do much work and largely took trinkets from the guest room, Klaus casually confided in their alleged nephew about their upbringing and their problems with their father.

The brief conversation mostly served as Klaus' self-awakening beginning because they, like all of their siblings, had father issues, but no one seemed to care or dare to acknowledge it. Being the first time in the series that Klaus has come to terms with themselves makes the scene unique and impactful.

Harnessing Their Power (Season 3, Episode 7, “Auf Wiedersehen”)

Klaus realized that their power was more than simply the ability to converse with the dead after learning that they had previously been dead multiple times. Consequently, in order to learn more about their power, they visited Ser Reginald, Sparrow's version, who suggested a rather painful exercise that entails killing Klaus repeatedly.

The sequence ends up being a favorite among viewers since it is the first time that Klaus really accepts their power and ventures out to explore it. For Klaus, a self-hating addict who eventually grew up and became a strong member of his family, it was a long journey.

