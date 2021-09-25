In a clip revealed in this Saturday’s Netflix global fan event TUDUM, The Umbrella Academy cast decided to give everyone a treat as a way to say thanks for the support from the series’ fanbase across the world. Stars Elliot Page, David Castañeda, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Ritu Arya, and Aidan Gallagher took a minute to answer some burning questions.

In the clip, the cast comments on how the Season 2 finale was a surprise for most of them, as some of the actors didn’t know what was going to happen up until filming. Also, they revealed who has the biggest tendency to break character during filming and who never breaks, what they sing in karaokes, what it feels like when they are all together, and whether they prefer Baby Pogo or Old Pogo (Adam Godley). Then, they all do their best impression of Five’s (Gallagher) “blinking”, and, of course, show a lot of love for the Backstreet Boys fight sequence.

What they didn't do, however, was reveal a release date for Season 3, which was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions during filming. Netflix released Season 2 in July 2020, and ever since then, there have been no new episodes to stream.

Based on a comic book series, The Umbrella Academy premiered in 2019. It was developed for TV by Steve Blackman, who also serves as showrunner. The story follows the Hargreeves, a family of adopted superhero siblings who band together to work out their family issues and also save the world in the process. Aside from the actors featured in the clip, the show also stars Justin H. Min, Kate Walsh, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David.

The Umbrella Academy finished filming Season 3 last month, which was announced by the whole main cast in a video. The release date is yet to be announced by Netflix. Watch the behind-the-scenes trivia below:

