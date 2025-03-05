If there's one thing we learned from Wicked's remarkable box office achievement this past year, it's that movie musicals are not going anywhere. For as long as movies have had sound, musicals have played a crucial part in Hollywood history. But on the heels of the musicals leading the Golden Age of Hollywood between the 1930s and 1950s, a totally different kind of musical was being crafted in France as part of the emerging French New Wave movement. Jacques Demy's 1964 romantic musical The Umbrellas of Cherbourg is a truly singular piece of art. Starring Catherine Deneuve in its lead role, this candy-colored but emotionally complex love story is a must-watch for romantics and cinephiles alike.

What Is 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg' About?

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg is a pretty literal title, as the film's main character, Geneviève (Deneuve), works in her mother (Anne Vernon's) umbrella shop in the coastal city of Cherbourg. At 17, Geneviève is in love with her first boyfriend, Guy (Nino Castelnuovo), a car mechanic who works in a garage across the street and lives with his bedridden aunt (Mirreille Perrey). When Guy is drafted into the Algerian War, Geneviève's plans for a life with Guy are challenged, especially with the arrival of the wealthy Parisian jeweler Roland Cassard (Marc Michel) into her life in Guy's absence. The film is told in three parts and uses the changing seasons as framing devices for the emotional arcs of the characters.

‘The Umbrellas of Cherbourg’ Breaks Hollywood Musical Conventions

The Golden Age of Hollywood produced many of the world's most beloved musicals. For the most part, these are feel-good films that tie up their endings with a bow. In contrast, Jean-Luc Godard, François Truffaut, and other French New Wave directors sought to break free from narrative restraints and lean into artistic experimentation. The Umbrellas of Cherbourg is an excellent demonstration of the French New Wave spirit, which earned it the Palme d'Or. Rather than distinct musical numbers serving as moments of heightened emotions for the characters, every line of dialogue in The Umbrellas of Cherbourg is sung. The effect is that the music simultaneously feels more conversational and natural but also maintains the elevated and fantastical tone of the film throughout.

Demy also presents a more emotionally nuanced and realistic version of love than most Hollywood musicals. The relationship introduced at the beginning of the film is not the one that works out in the end. Demy paces Geneviève's process of getting over Guy in a way that actually feels believable. She waits for months for letters that, when they do arrive, are less than satisfactory, and eventually, she moves on. There is also a distinct sense of melancholy in this film. The choices Geneviève ends up making have less to do with following her heart and more to do with practicality, a departure from most musicals. From the beginning of the film, Demy establishes that Geneviève and her mother are scraping by financially, foreshadowing that securing their own future will be the priority in the end.

‘The Umbrellas of Cherbourg’ Is a Marvel of Set Design