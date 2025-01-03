Nicolas Cage had another huge year in 2024. Especially in the horror genre with the release of Arcadian and the box office hit Longlegs. The latter of which, the beloved actor played a deadly serial killer. Cage has been doing a lot of terrifying stories in that genre of late, but if you prefer your films involving the actor filled with a ton of laughs, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is now streaming for free.

The 2022 buddy action-comedy starring Cage and Pedro Pascal joined Tubi’s expansive lineup in January. While the film wasn't the biggest hit at the box office, making $29 million worldwide off its $30 million budget, it was a massive hit with critics and the moviegoers who saw this quirky team-up. Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent holds a certified-fresh 87% rating for both its critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Is ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ About?

In a film where Cage plays a heightened version of himself, the actor is experiencing a rough patch creatively in his career and is financially unsound. However, when a rich eccentric superfan (Pascal) invites Cage to his birthday, he reluctantly goes to the tune of $1 million. Yet, his new “best friend” might not be as nice as he appears, with the CIA approaching Cage to work undercover for them. The actor needs to use all his “skills” learned throughout his historic career to survive.

With a high concept like this, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’s potential could have easily collapsed under the film's, well, weight. However, this film is more than a cheap gimmick. Massive Talent turned out to be a hilarious, unapologetically corny, and action-packed love letter to Cage’s career. Also, beyond the laugh-out-loud moments and memes that spawned from the film, Massive Talent's core message, showing off the emotional power of cinema, is one that can't be overlooked. It's not just a clever parody. It's a great action-comedy in its own right.

Enough can't be said about Cage and Pascal’s pitch-perfect goofball chemistry. While both actors have taken on a bunch of serious roles throughout their careers, Massive Talent shows off their deadly comedic range. Pascal in particular will put a big dumb smile on anyone’s face with the pair having a great cast to bounce off of. This included Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, and Ike Barinholtz.

Before you hop back into the explosive world of Cage, you can view the trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent below. Alongside Tubi, the film is also streaming for free on Philo and readily available on Blu-ray.

