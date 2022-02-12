Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage are teaming up for chaos in the Lionsgate film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and now for Global Movie Day, we got a version of the trailer with a different sub for each country to celebrate the day! We got an inside look at how the movie will be for audiences of each country, and we’ve got to say, Cage’s performance seems just as iconic in every language!

Pascal stars as Javi, a very rich fan of Nick Cage (Cage) who wants the actor to come to his birthday celebration, so they can live out his more iconic movie roles together. Nick Cage (who notably spells his name with a “k” unlike the actual actor) needs the money and Javi wants his favorite actor around so what could go wrong? Can we assume the two will swap faces ala Face/Off or are we going full vampires like Vampire’s Kiss? We’ve got to know what kind of Cage movie we’re heading into.

The new dubbed trailer is pretty much the exact same one released a month ago but hearing all the different dubs of “Nick Cage” is incredibly fun and gives us a look at the different dub work for each country. Mixing the scenes between different dubs, we got to explore how each country is bringing to life the story of Javi and Nick's...unlikely friendship.

For the most part, the movie seems like the outlandish movies we have come to love from Cage, and mixed with Pascal’s comedic timing, the two bring to life Nick and Javi in a way that will have audiences laughing as well as remembering all the brilliant Cage roles of the past. As Ike Barinholtz and Tiffany Haddish point out in the trailer, there are really so many Cage movies you can love, and they're all so different.

Getting to see Pascal and Cage’s performances in a range of different languages has made me even more excited about the movie overall. It's chaotic and wild and yet different for both actors and their careers, so it will be exciting to see how they tackle both Javi and Nick.

So whether you're a Moonstruck or Raising Arizona fan or more of a Gone In 60 Seconds Cage enthusiast, we all have our movies and it definitely seems like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is another entry into his iconic filmography.

