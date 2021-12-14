Who of us can honestly say that they're not in love with Nic Cage? The guy has been pumping out indie gems at a rate of knots over the past half-decade: a bunch of questionable direct-to-video flicks aside, he had hits with the likes of Mandy, Color out of Space, Willy's Wonderland, and Pig, the latter of which is arguably one of the year's best. Now, most excitingly, we're getting what is probably the most Nic Cage film ever: The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which he plays a neurotic version of himself, low on money and hired by a billionaire to attend his birthday.

Now, distributor Lionsgate has revealed a hotly anticipated first-look trailer for the film - and yes, it's about as Nic Cage-y as any of us could've expected. Opening with a bathhouse conversation between him and Neil Patrick Harris, also ostensibly playing himself, we get our first clue into the film's inciting incident: Cage owes 600 grand to an L.A. hotel that he's been living in for over a year, and big money roles are thin on the ground. So, offered a cool million to go to a rich playboy's birthday party (played by Pedro Pascal), he reluctantly accepts - and the result looks like a masterwork of B-movie, comedic schlock. Being John Malkovich who?

We spoke to Cage about the film back in September, and he opened up on why he's never gonna see it - calling it "too much of a whacked-out trip," suggesting that the film version of Cage is director Tom Gormican's "highly-neurotic, anxiety-ridden" version of him. In his words:

"I’m told it’s a good movie. My manager, Mike Nilon, who is also a producer on it, looked at it. He was very happy. I’m told the audience loved the movie. But it’s just too much of a whacked-out trip for me to go to a movie theater and watch me play [Gormican]’s highly-neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of me. Because he kept pushing me in that direction. I said 'Tom, that’s not really me. I’m really [made of] quiet, meditative, thoughtful moments. I’m not this neurotic, high-strung, anxiety-ridden guy all the time.' But he said, 'well, neurotic Cage is the best Cage.' I said, 'okay, okay. Let’s go, man. I’ll do what you want.' I won’t see it. But I do hope you enjoy it."

Check out the trailer below. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent also stars Tiffany Hadish, Sharon Horgan, and Neil Patrick Harris. It's tentatively scheduled to be released in theaters on April 22.

