While Zachary Levi may have found box office success earlier in his career, thanks to his role as Fandral in both Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok, but it’s been quite some time since he starred in anything that could be considered a box office hit. Levi stars alongside Meghann Gahy in The Unbreakable Boy, the teen drama that debuted the weekend of February 21 and has still yet to hit its first box office milestone. At the time of writing, The Unbreakable Boy has collected $4.7 million at the box office, and while it may trudge past the $5 million mark later this week or early next, it stands no chance of reaching any significant milestone beyond that despite playing on over 1,500 screens.

The Unbreakable Boy landed in the #8 spot at the box office during its debut, failing to beat Mufasa: The Lion King, which was in its 10th full weekend in theaters at the time and had just arrived on digital platforms. The Unbreakable Boy did manage to overcome One of Them Days during its debut, but it still fell behind the other new arrival of the weekend, The Monkey. The Unbreakable Boy dropped 47% from between its first two weekends in theaters, grossing only $1.2 million during its follow-up while still narrowly clinging to a spot in the top 10 at #9. Only two movies playing in theaters last weekend inside the top 10 experienced a bigger drop than The Unbreakable Boy’s 47% fall: The Monkey dropped 54%, and Heart Eyes fell 52%.

Zachary Levi’s Recent Movies Have Not Been Box Office Hits