There’s a running joke that cats seek world domination. Unlike their canine counterparts, furry felines possess unique personalities, both individual and independent. “Domestication has been a fantastically successful evolutionary strategy for cats,” wrote The Atlantic in 2017. As such, cats have clawed their way into our lives and have all but taken over the world. In Denis Héroux’s anthology film The Uncanny, starring Peter Cushing and Donald Pleasence, cats perch center stage in four separate tales about their eye-piercing plot to make us their loyal servants.

From a script written by Michel Parry, the film forces the viewer to question whether there’s any truth to the matter. The wraparound story, featuring Cushing as Wilbur Gray, a novelist who visits his publisher to discuss his book on cats, presents the central thesis: that cats are inherently evil, and their impending world domination is only a scratch away. Through its dark humor, and often graphic imagery, The Uncanny serves as a prime example that Wilbur is right and cats deserve the globe-snatching domination they so richly desire.

What are the Four Stories in ‘The Uncanny’?

After Wilbur Gray makes outrageous claims to his publisher, Frank Richards (Ray Milland), he’s met with incredulity and ghastly hisses from Richards' cat. Wilbur firmly believes cats to be evil and bloodthirsty for human flesh. His fear of cats fuels his paranoia, but is it really paranoia when cats attack him in the dead of night? He presents his writings (three real-life horror stories about cats ruling over their humans) as verifiable proof.

The first tale (“London 1912”) follows Miss Malkin (Joan Greenwood), a wealthy socialite who amends her will, so her army of furry friends gets an inheritance instead of her nephew Michael (Simon Williams). Along with his mistress and Malkin’s maid Janet (Susan Penhaligon), Michael conspires to steal and destroy the will’s original copy. Malkin's cats have another plan, however. In the film's best segment, the cats simply exhibit undying loyalty to their human and unleash unholy, skin-tearing retribution. There's no fault in that. Humans are terrible, after all.

In the second segment (“Quebec 1975”), an orphan named Lucy (Katrina Holden Bronson) goes to live with her aunt, Mrs. Blake (Alexandra Stewart), and her husband. The story regales a message about a cat’s dedication to humans, while also puncturing its sharp fangs into the heart of humanity. Then, with the third entry (“Hollywood 1936”), Donald Pleasence plays a man named Valentine De'ath, who is working on a movie. Drained from a lifeless marriage, he schemes to kill his wife by switching a fake pendulum blade with a real one on set. But the wife’s cat has other ideas and exacts good old-fashioned revenge.

What is the Message of ‘The Uncanny’?