Death Row Records has been controversial since its creation in the 90s. It featured Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and more. Executive Suge Knight helped give the label its raw image of the West Coast hip-hop scene, but he also eventually hindered its ability to operate in a legal space. Due to the exit of its stars and multiple criminal charges, Knight lost control of Death Row, and eventually, after being owned by MNRK Music Group, Snoop Dogg acquired the label for himself with plans to revive Death Row under the name of its rightful heir. With control over some of the Death Row music backlog, according to Variety, Snoop has some major plans for the label, including the launch of Death Row Pictures with his new movie The Underdoggs.

The Underdoggs is an all-new comedy that features Snoop Dogg as a professional football player who is assigned community service by a court of law and must coach a local youth football team. With the help of his friends and even his own coach, Snoop's character must overcome his ego and even achieve some form of rehabilitation, helping these kids win. Who’s going to help him, you might ask? We found the answers in this cast and character guide. No need to thank us; it ain’t nothing but a G thing.

The Underdoggs Jaycen "Two Js" Jennings (Snoop Dogg) is a washed-up ex-professional football star who has hit rock bottom. When Jaycen is sentenced to community service coaching the Underdoggs, an unruly pee-wee football team in his hometown of Long Beach, California, he sees it as an opportunity to rebuild his public image and turn his life around. As Jaycen works to transform the foul-mouthed Underdoggs into top-notch champions, he reconnects with his past, including an old flame and few of his ex-teammates and rediscovers his love of the game. Release Date January 26, 2024 Director Charles Stone III Cast Tika Sumpter snoop dogg , Mike Epps , Andrew Schulz , George Lopez Main Genre Comedy Writers Isaac Schamis , Danny Segal , Constance Schwartz-Morini , snoop dogg Where to watch amazon prime video Studio(s) Khalabo Ink Society , Death Row Pictures Distributor(s) Amazon MGM Studios

Snoop Dogg as Jaycen Jennings

Image via Prime Video

Snoop Dogg plays Jaycen Jennings, the star football player who drives his supercar into a city bus, landing him in community service. For his sentencing, he must coach a team of kids to victory in a local underprivileged team.

Snoop Dogg might be known first and foremost as a rapper, but his acting career has landed him in some extremely memorable roles: Huggy Bear in Starsky & Hutch, Captain Mack in Training Day, Blue in Half Baked, Rodney in Baby Boy, Jimmy Bones in Bones, and Beach City Roller in The Wash. Since acquiring and starting Death Row Pictures, he’s expected to work on an upcoming biopic about his own life and career.

Tika Sumpter as Cherise

Image via Prime Video

Tika Sumpter will portray Cherise, who’s attached to the youth football team but most notably used to be in a relationship with Jaycen Jennings during high school. The two can’t agree on who broke up with whom, but it’s evident that Jennings's growing ego put a strain on the relationship they once had.

Tika Sumpter also has a history of working with Snoop from his appearance on her first show, One Life to Live. Since then, she has starred alongside Kevin Hart in Ride Along and Ride Along 2 and starred in Southside with You as Michelle Robinson. More recently she has picked up a recurring voice-acting role as Maddie Wachowski in ​​Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Mike Epps as Kareem

Image via Prime Video

Mike Epps shows up as Kareem, Jennings’s past friend, who reappears while he’s attempting to rob him at gunpoint. The two quickly catch up, and somehow, Kareem becomes an integral part of helping Jennings coach the youth team.

Mike Epps is a comedian whose face is easy to recognize from the Def Comedy Jam tour, but he got his first role in a film when Vin Diesel (The Fast and The Furious) directed Strays. He became a star when he played 'Day-Day' Jones in Next Friday. He continued his success with roles like Reginald Wright in All About the Benjamins, Lloyd Jefferson 'L.J.' Wayne in Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 'Black Doug' in The Hangover and The Hangover Part III, 'Satin' Struthers in Sparkle, Carl Black in Meet the Blacks and The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2, and Jimmy in Dolemite Is My Name. He also has an upcoming role in Madame Web, which is set to release sometime in 2024.

Andrew Schulz as Chip Collins

Image via IMBD

Andrew Schulz takes on the role of Chip Collins, the opposing youth team coach who becomes a rival to Jennings.

Andrew Schulz is a versatile comedian, actor, and podcast host. While he may not have the same extensive filmography, Schulz has made a name for himself in the comedy scene and entertainment industry. He gained popularity through his recent roles as TJ in the White Men Can't Jump remake and Cousin Avi in You People. He also has an upcoming part in Upgraded, a rom-com with Camila Mendes and Archie Renaux.

George Lopez as Coach Feis

Image via Prime Video

George Lopez will portray Coach Feis, the coach to Jaycen Jennings before his life takes a turn. As the supportive and guiding figure in Jaycen's athletic journey, Coach Feis plays a significant role in shaping the character of the star football player, even during his low point.

George Lopez is also a well-known comedian, but he’s also exceptionally well known for his television series, also called George Lopez. He’s also known for parts like Mr. Guzman in Real Women Have Curves, Ernie Rodriguez in Balls of Fury, John Sweeney in Swing Vote, and Rudy Reyes in Blue Beetle. He’s also set to play Pollo in the upcoming thriller Afterward.

Other Cast Members On The Team

A lot of young upcoming actors were hired to play in the youth football team. Tre will be played by Jonigan Booth, a young actor who also appeared in This Is Us as Young Marcus. Adan James Carrillo will portray Tony, and though Adan is young, has had roles in quite a few shows, including Mayans M.C., The Lincoln Lawyer, and As We See It. He also appeared in Sebastian Maniscalco’s About My Father as Young Sebastian. Kylah Davila will appear as Ghost, and she has just one other appearance in the series Gordita Chronicles. Caleb Dixon will play Dwayne, and he has also appeared in Boosie Badass’s story My Struggle, where he played Tootie Raw. Alexander Michael Gordon as Gary, who also played Young Emory in Swagger, and last but not least for our list, Shamori Washington as Bale. Washington has a slightly longer resume, including Theo Carter in NCIS, Tyrone in How to Get Away with Murder, Young Jalen in Never Heard, Young JR in All American: Homecoming Scrapyard Gang Buckwheat in Documentary Now!, and Roni Jr in Basketball Girlfriend.