Director/writer Barry Jenkins has released yet another gorgeous teaser for his upcoming Amazon television show The Underground Railroad. This new show is adapted from Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name and will feature a score from frequent Jenkins collaborator Nicholas Brittell. The Underground Railroad follows Cora Randall (Thuso Mbedu), a Black girl living in the antebellum South attempting to find her freedom in the north. Cora manages to escape the Georgia plantation where she is enslaved and seeks help from the Underground Railroad which, in this unique story, turns out to be an actual railroad with trains, tracks, and conductors helping transports slaves to safety through an underground network.

Jenkins released another new teaser for The Underground Railroad on Monday via his preferred platform of Vimeo. Previously, the Moonlight director treated eager fans to a teaser spotlighting Brittell's gorgeous score. The newly-released teaser, titled "In Aeternum" (Latin for "forever"), sees time moving backwards as we present-day folk wind back to clocks to the mid-19th century. The teaser begins in a burning house, before showing us two slaves escaping to freedom, a young boy pointing at an unknown figure before running out the door, a couple falling through a dark tunnel, an explosion going off, and more intriguing scenes all shown in reverse.

A variety of stunning and gorgeous shots (courtesy of cinematographer James Laxton) tease some of the events we might see in The Underground Railroad or could potentially inform other events and characters that do appear in the series. However, it's unclear if these specific time-turning reverse shots will appear in The Underground Railroad or if it's a bit of trickery to entice viewers.

Image via Amazon Studios/Vimeo

In addition to the new teaser shared by Jenkins, Mbedu shared a new image from The Underground Railroad on Twitter. Mbedu captioned the photo with, "America... Through Cora Randall's eyes." The photo shows her as Cora Randall, standing in an Underground Railroad station as she and other passengers make their way to their respective destinations.

In addition to Mbedu, The Underground Railroad stars Joel Edgerton, Chase W. Dillon, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus "MJ" Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter, and Peter Mullan.

The Underground Railroad is coming to Amazon Prime Video soon. Watch the stunning, time-twisting new teaser below. For more, catch up on new Amazon release Flack starring Anna Paquin and watch the trailer for Amazon Original feature Bliss.

https://vimeo.com/503525815

And here is the gorgeous new photo of The Underground Railroad star Thuso Mbedu as Cora:

