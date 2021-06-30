New York City's repertory theaters are making their triumphant return back to live screenings, and the IFC Center is threatening to trump them all with their limited, one-week screening engagement of Barry Jenkins' series The Underground Railroad. The program will screen all ten episodes, which will be presented in pairs, as well as excerpts from The Gaze, Jenkins' hour-long non-narrative companion piece. All tickets will be free and made available on the IFC Center's website to be announced in the coming days.

The critically acclaimed series is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead. It is set in an alternative universe in which the underground railroad is literally a railroad, a subway-like railroad system in the South that takes runaway slaves North. The series follows Cora Randall (newcomer Thuso Mbedu) in her attempt to escape to freedom, doggedly pursued by a bounty hunter named Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton). He has a vendetta against Cora since her mother, Mabel, is the only runaway slave he never caught. The Underground Railroad has a stellar cast, including William Jackson Harper, Amber Gray, Lily Rabe, and Will Poulter.

Although The Underground Railroad didn't get the audience attention it deserved, long-time Jenkins fans and critics were astonished by his stunning and touching jump to television. Collider named it one of the best shows of 2021 so far, with TV editor Liz Shannon Miller calling it "some of the most compelling and beautifully made television of the year, with a strong ensemble cast and some unforgettable cinematography." Both Miller and many other critics noted that the series might have performed better if Amazon decided to release the series weekly, as it was not a project that was meant to be binged. Perhaps the shift to a theatrical release will prove to be a better viewing experience.

General Manager of the IFC Center, John Vanco, said of the screening engagement, “Barry Jenkins is a one-of-a-kind filmmaker, and has created yet another masterwork with The Underground Railroad. While it is a series, the story of Cora and the world that Barry and his team have crafted deserve the biggest screen possible, and we are thrilled to be the ones bringing it to New York.”

Vanco is certainly right that the series will shine on the big screen, and the fact that the screenings are complimentary will have tickets quickly snapped up by New Yorkers ready to head back to theaters. Since the engagement is only for one week, I'm intrigued as to have many screenings the IFC Center will include, or if moviegoers will only have one chance to see the entire series in theaters. More details can't be announced soon enough!

All ten episodes of The Underground Railroad are available now on Amazon Prime Video. The IFC Center will screen the episodes from July 16 to 22.

