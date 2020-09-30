Barry Jenkins Reveals Haunting Images from ‘The Underground Railroad’

In 2017, we reported on filmmaker Barry Jenkins‘ (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk) upcoming television adaptation of The Underground Railroad, based on the acclaimed novel by Colson Whitehead. The unique, engaging alternate history show is coming to Amazon with all episodes directed by Jenkins. And now, per Amazon Studios’ official Twitter, Jenkins has shared the first images from the work. And they are beautifully lensed, haunting looks at what’s sure to be a provocatively engaging series.

Photography only wrapped on the series eight days ago (according to Jenkins’ Twitter), so to get this level of photography, color, and compositional intent so soon is a true cinematic miracle (and a lovely reunion of Jenkins with his cinematographer James Laxon). The series takes place in an alternate history where the Underground Railroad, that series of routes and safe houses slaves used to escape captivity in the 1800s, is an actual, literal railroad with trains, engineers, and more. The show will star Thuso Mbedu as Cora and Aaron Pierre as Caesar, two runaway slaves on the tracks to freedom. While we primarily know Jenkins as a film director, this isn’t the first time he’s ventured into prestige television production; recently, Steven Soderbergh revealed his involvement in an upcoming third season of The Knick.

Check out the images from Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad below. Right now we don’t know when it will be released on Amazon, but we’ll keep you updated once we do. For more on Jenkins, he’s directing a sequel to a little film you might not have heard of: The Lion King.