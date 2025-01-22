The Undertaker might be one of the most iconic figures in WWE history, but even he hesitated to step into Rhea Ripley’s spotlight during her big moment on the January 6 edition of WWE Raw. Ripley, who was busy celebrating her long awaited victory over Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship after two huge Riptides, was pleasantly interrupted when The Undertaker made a surprise appearance, riding his motorcycle to ringside in his American Badass persona. While fans were thrilled to see The Deadman, the Hall of Famer recently revealed on his Six Feet Under podcast that he initially wasn’t on board with the idea of crossing paths with Ripley on such a monumental night for her.

“Originally, I was going to do an entrance and an interview, which would have been fine,” he said. “They had somebody who was going to interview me. And then they just thought me appearing after Ripley vs. Morgan would make that whole thing even bigger for her. When they told me, at first, I was like, ‘I don’t think so.’ That’s her moment. I don’t want to step on any part of that. This is the payoff to a very long storyline, and I sure don’t want to come out and step on her moment.”

Eventually, The Undertaker agreed to the moment when it was pitched as a simple passing of the torch rather than stealing the spotlight.

“They basically explained that she’s going to have a moment in the ring, and then we’d just cross paths. And I was like, ‘Okay, well now if it’s like that, then it’s pretty cool'. Not that our characters are similar, but they are a little bit. It was just me dabbing her up there a little bit.”

What's Next for Rhea Ripley?

Well, she's got a big match this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC. After a violent confrontation with Nia Jax on WWE Raw, Ripley issued a challenge to the biggest threat in the WWE women's roster for the big show at the weekend, with the two set to go head to head for the WWE Women's World Championship in what's sure to be a bruising, yet memorable encounter, in San Antonio, Texas.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will air on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, January 25 at 8 PM ET. Stay tuned to Collider for more WWE news and updates.