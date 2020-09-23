‘The Undoing’: New Trailer Has Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Rich People Doing Bad Things

HBO has released a new trailer for their upcoming drama series The Undoing. Directed by Susanne Bier (Bird Box) and written by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies), the show follows a wealthy couple (Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant) whose lives are torn apart when they’re connected to a brutal murder.

I really like Kidman and Grant as well as co-stars Edgar Ramirez and Donald Sutherland, and yet I can’t really bring myself to care about this one. I guess for people that need the prestige soap opera that a show like Big Little Liesprovided, The Undoing might scratch the itch, but the last thing I’m gonna need at the end of October when the series premieres is a story about how rich people do horribly things and get away with it. I can just turn on the news for that. Maybe The Undoing has some key insight, but based on the trailer, it all looks pretty straightforward and while it might feature some terrific performances from the cast, nothing I’ve seen so far demands that I keep up with this series week to week.

Check out The Undoing trailer below. The series premieres on HBO on October 25th.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for The Undoing: