‘The Undoing’ Trailer Puts Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant Through Some Ugly Truths

I ate up Big Little Lies like a damn pizza pie. David E. Kelley‘s prestige pulp was HBO music to my binge-ready ears. The fact that he’s reteaming with Nicole Kidman, Susanne Bier is directing, and a very dour Hugh Grant is along for the ride? Ooh buddy, I cannot wait to get undone by The Undoing, HBO’s latest “gritty melodrama of rich people” limited series. It comes to the network October 25, and you can watch the first trailer below.

Plot details seem purposefully, deliciously vague, but it looks like Kidman and Grant are a couple rocked by a horrific act of violence that they are likely responsible for, and will do any and everything to save face and avoid fallout. The six-part series also stars Edgar Ramirez, Noah Jupe, Lily Rabe, Noma Dumezweni, Sofie Gråbøl, Matilda De Angelis, Ismael Cruz, and friggin’ Donald Sutherland. The tone of the trailer is stylish, moody, grimy, and crafted within an inch of its life. It’s the kind of smart beach-read I wanna binge on HBO, and I simply cannot wait.

Check out The Undoing trailer and official synopsis below. The limited series comes to HBO starting October 25. For more sleek looking HBO trailers, here’s the sci-fi drama of Raised by Wolves.