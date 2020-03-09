New ‘The Undoing’ Trailer Wraps up Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in a Twisted Mystery

HBO has released a new trailer for its upcoming limited series The Undoing. Directed by Susanne Bier and written by David E. Kelley, the film follows a married couple (Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant) whose seemingly perfect lives are obliterated in the wake of a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations.
It’s interesting to see Kidman reteaming with Kelley, who previously wrote Big Little Lies, and how she’s carved out some strong roles for herself on television alongside Grant, who received acclaim for his turn in A Very British Scandal. I’m excited to see these two actors play off each other, and I’m curious to see if The Undoing can get people talking like Big Little Lies, especially as HBO Max launches around the same time and offers even more content to viewers.
Check out the new The Undoing trailer below. The series premieres May 10th and also stars Noah Jupe, Edgar Ramirez, and Donald Sutherland.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Undoing:
The limited series The Undoing, premiering May 10, stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family. Directed by Susanne Bier; created and written for television by David E. Kelley, who also serves as showrunner; executive produced by Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas; based on the novel “You Should Have Known,” by Jean Hanff Korelitz.