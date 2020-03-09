New ‘The Undoing’ Trailer Wraps up Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in a Twisted Mystery

HBO has released a new trailer for its upcoming limited series The Undoing. Directed by Susanne Bier and written by David E. Kelley, the film follows a married couple (Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant) whose seemingly perfect lives are obliterated in the wake of a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations.

It’s interesting to see Kidman reteaming with Kelley, who previously wrote Big Little Lies, and how she’s carved out some strong roles for herself on television alongside Grant, who received acclaim for his turn in A Very British Scandal. I’m excited to see these two actors play off each other, and I’m curious to see if The Undoing can get people talking like Big Little Lies, especially as HBO Max launches around the same time and offers even more content to viewers.

Check out the new The Undoing trailer below. The series premieres May 10th and also stars Noah Jupe, Edgar Ramirez, and Donald Sutherland.

