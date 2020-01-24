‘The Undoing’ Trailer: Nicole Kidman Re-Teams with ‘Big Little Lies’ Creator for New HBO Murder Mystery

Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley are teaming up for a sexy HBO murder mystery, centered on an affluent circle of stylish, successful, and oh-so gossipy private school moms in a rattled world of wealth glamour. Sound familiar? It’s not another season of Big Little Lies, but the creator and co-star of the breakout HBO reuniting for a new juicy thriller with The Undoing.

Kidman stars as Grace Fraser, one of those women who seem to have it all, with a respected career as a therapist, a loving husband (Hugh Grant) who’s a pediatric cancer doctor, no less, and a son who’s thriving. But then tragedy strikes, a horrific murder shocks the community, her husband goes missing, and suddenly Grace finds herself caught up in a horrifying new reality that forces her to question everything she thought she knew.

Based on the book ‘You Should Have Known’ by Jean Hanff Korelitz, The Undoing also pulls a creative page from the Big Little Lies and has a single director helming all the episodes, The Night Manager director Susanne Bier.

Kidman and Kelley stopped by the TCA press tour earlier this month and discussed the surface similarities between the two series and why viewers might be surprised with what the differences they see in The Undoing.

“There was nothing intentional about it. I suppose we all gravitate to material that fascinates us and interests us,” Kelley explained. ” In this particular piece, the theme and the core of denial that these characters lived in and inhabited, I think, drew me in. The propensity that they all had to draw false narratives about who they were, who their partners were, the people in their lives were, and giving rise to delusions that have a surprising tenacity.”

“To the extent that the characters in Big Little Lies and the characters in this piece, we’re inclined to believe the narrative or the constructs of their perfect world, I guess there’s some similarity there, but that’s a jumping-off point. I think when you get to the end of show one and beyond, the two series have very little in common.”

The Undoing also stars Edgar Ramirez, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Matilda De Angelis, Lily Rabe, Noma Dumezweni, Noah Jupe, Sofie Gråbøl, and Donald Sutherland. The limited series will premire on HBO in May, but for now, you can watch the trailer below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for The Undoing: