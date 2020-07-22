‘The Unfamiliar’ Trailer Has Such a Wild Jump Scare I Cackled Out Loud

I love independent horror films. They’re a space where creators can examine allegorical ideas and real-life traumas with unfettered control, while still providing fans the genre thrills they need. Such a wonderful intersection proves to work again in the wonderful trailer for The Unfamiliar, a British indie horror film from South African director Henk Pretorius (. The film looks chilling, appropriately slow-moving, and full of examinations of genuine pain. But it also is chock-full of batty imagery, including a jump scare that ends so predictably I seriously laughed in delight for like a whole minute. I encourage you to make The Unfamiliar‘s trailer familiar to you ASAP.

Jemima West (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones) stars as a British Army doctor returning home from war, her physical scars apt for her many mental scars. As she reunites with her estranged family in her home, a series of paranormal occurrences start ravaging her brain and body, occurrences that her husband Christopher Dane (Doctor Who) insist are manifestations of her PTSD. Will a family vacation to Hawaii help soothe her? Or exacerbate the horrors? And most importantly — did you react as loudly as I did to the “candle jump scare” as I did? Goodness, I hope so.

Check out the full trailer and synopsis for The Unfamiliar below. The film will be released in North America on August 21. For more wild trailers to sink your teeth into, here’s Pauly Shore losing his damn mind.