She also talks about how COVID changed the movie, the biggest challenge in making the Netflix film, and more.

With The Unforgivable now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to speak with director Nora Fingscheidt’s about making the social drama. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Sandra Bullock plays someone just released from prison after committing a violent crime. As she tried to re-enter a society that refuses to forgive her past, her sole focus is finding the younger sister she lost touch with. The Unforgivable also stars Rob Morgan, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Emma Nelson, Will Pullen, Thomas Guiry and Viola Davis. The film was written by Peter Craig (The Town, Bad Boys for Life), Hillary Seitz (Insomnia), and Courtenay Miles (Mindhunter).

During the interview, Nora Fingscheidt talked about why she wanted to tell this story, what surprised her about working with Sandra Bullock, how they made changes to the script during the COVID shutdown, figuring out where and when to reveal key information in the editing room, her first cut, the biggest challenge of making the movie, deciding how much dialogue Bullock’s character would say, and more.

Watch what Nora Fingscheidt had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Nora Fingscheidt

What was it about the story and project that made her one to do it?

What surprised her about working with Sandra Bullock?

The challenges of editing the film and figuring out where and when to giveaway key information.

Did she have a much longer cut of the film?

If she could go back in time and give her advice on the first day of filming, what would she tell herself?

Was it a stressful shoot?

How did the COVID shutdown change the movie and did it help make the film better?

What changed as a result of the COVID shutdown?

Which sequence was the biggest challenge to pull off?

What is she thinking about directing next?

How Bullock’s character doesn’t speak a lot in the film so how did they decide how much dialogue would she deliver?

