Netflix has dropped the official trailer for their upcoming social drama The Unforgivable, a film based on the British miniseries Unforgiven. It stars Sandra Bullock, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, and Viola Davis. It is directed by Nora Fingscheidt in her English-language feature debut, and is written by Peter Craig (The Town, Bad Boys for Life), Hillary Seitz (Insomnia), and Courtenay Miles (Mindhunter). The Unforgivable premieres in select theaters on November 24 and on Netflix on December 10.

The trailer shows Bullock’s Ruth Slater being released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, haunted by her past actions. Then we see Bullock as she goes through the trials and tribulation of being a social pariah while looking for her younger sister, with who she was forced to lose contact after going to prison.

The rest of the trailer features Bullock acting alongside the film’s supporting cast that is stacked with talent. Rob Morgan (Stranger Things, Daredevil) shows up as Bullock’s parole officer, trying to keep her from going back to jail. Bernthal (The Punisher), who appears to be a friend of Bullock’s character, helps her to talk through what is happening to her. Also, the pair of D’Onofrio (Daredevil, Full Metal Jacket) and Oscar winner Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) seem to represent Ruth's biggest obstacles to seeing her sister. Producers on the film include Graham King, Bullock, and Veronica Ferres.

The Unforgivable premieres in select theaters on November 24 and on Netflix on December 10. Take a look at the trailer for yourself below.

Here is the official synopsis of the film:

Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.

