It's almost criminal that The Uninvited, a brilliant comedy drama starring Pedro Pascal (The Wild Robot) Walton Goggins (The White Lotus), and Elizabeth Reaser (Twilight), has gone grossly under-noticed. However, that is about to change because said movie is coming to theaters near you soon. The Uninvited made its world premiere last year at the 2024 SXSW Film Festival and made a stop at other film festivals before going straight to PVOD, where it has stayed hidden away from a lot of people's radars. Thankfully, the movie will be given much-deserved visibility thanks to Foton Distribution, which is set to release the film in select theaters in the US as well as internationally, starting on April 11. Ahead of that release, comes a trailer, giving a sneak peek at what to expect.

As the title might have given away, The Uninvited is about a party, a house party at the idyllic Hollywood Hills home of married couple Rose (Reaser) and Sammy (Goggins). On the outside, the hosts appear like a picture-perfect couple, but beneath the surface their marriage is far from flawless. Rose is a former actress who has stepped away from the spotlight to embrace life as a homemaker, while Sammy, a driven Hollywood agent, is fixated on expanding his clientele, his primary motivation for hosting the party. However, their plans for an evening of socializing take a different turn with the arrival of an unexpected guest, Helen (Dominici). Helen claims residence of the house and possesses strange knowledge of it and guests, with her revelations sparking "drama, unearthing hidden truths and compelling Rose to confront her past, future, and the desire for change."

Pascal stars in the film as Lucian, a Hollywood star who has a history with Rose, something that has led to Sammy developing an "utter contempt" for him, as revealed by Rose in the trailer. While Sammy claims he's done feeling jealous about their past and invited him to the party, his reaction following Lucien's arrival suggests the opposite. Sammy's fears are proven valid as the trailer shows Rose sharing an intimate moment with Lucien at the party. Much of the trailer highlights the couple's fierce differences as they can't seem to agree on anything together. However, it appears their life might yet receive the healing and re-ordering it needs, thanks to their encounter with the party crasher, Helen.

A Perfect Feature Directorial Debut for Nadia Conners

The Uninvited is the feature directorial debut of Nadia Conners, who also happens to be Goggins' wife. The movie made quite an impression at SXSW and holds a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. While The Uninvited marks Conners' feature debut, she's been in the business of filmmaking for a long time, with her focus being environmental documentaries and ecological films. “I wrote ‘The Uninvited’ inspired by a real encounter with a lost elderly woman and unexpected parallels her loneliness had in my life,” Conners said in her director's statement. Further adding: “Within the pages of the play then film, I found a place to explore the unmentionable and more than that I found, through the process of writing Rose, something that felt like a personal reckoning and I’m so excited to see it come to audiences this spring.”

Conners and the film's cast spoke with Collider during SXSW, where the director-writer shared her longtime desire to make a feature film. Click here to read/watch the interview and watch the trailer above.

The Uninvited releases in select theaters on April 11th, 2025.