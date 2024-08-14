Old friends and high school flames turn into a dynamic duo of international spies in The Union, an all-new spy action-comedy film from Netflix. The streamer original hails from British film and television director-producer Julian Farino (Entourage) and is written by Joe Barton and David Guggenheim. The Union follows Mike, a regular construction worker from New Jersey who happens to bump into his high-school sweetheart, Roxanne, after 25 years. What appears to be a chance encounter turns into a life-changing event for Mike when he is whisked out of his ordinary working-class life and thrown into the perilous world of spies and secret agents. As he trains to be an agent and partners with Roxanne for a high-stakes US intelligence mission, it also rekindles Mike and Roxanne’s teenage romance.

Academy Award-nominee Mark Wahlberg and Academy Award-winner Halle Berry lead the cast of the spy action-comedy as Mike and Roxanne, respectively, along with Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons as spymaster Tom Brennan. While Wahlberg is no new to action-comedies with films like The Other Guys and Spenser Confidential to his credit, Berry has also played action-driven roles in the X-Men film series Die Another Day, besides making her directorial debut with the sports film Bruised. Despite the film’s spy-action plot, The Union is said to focus on Mike and Roxanne’s relationship as friends-turned-partners. As the filmmaker himself explains, “Roxanne and Mike’s relationship is going to define the movie. For me, even the action in the movie was always about how to keep our characters integral to the explosions and fun and games.” Here's what you need to know about The Union.

The Union is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Friday, August 16, 2024. In the month of August, Netflix is also releasing the R-rated director’s cut of Rebel Moon, with both parts retitled Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness, respectively. Additionally, you can check out Incoming, a teen comedy by The Mick creators Dave Chernin and John Chernin, among other new titles, which will be joining the streamer in the same month.

6 Will 'The Union' Be in Theaters or Streaming?

The Union is a Netflix original and will be exclusively available on the streamer on and from August 16, 2024. Accessible by subscription, Netflix is also home to several spy action-comedy films like Man from Toronto and Spy Kids: Armageddon. If you are a genre fan, then you can also check out well-acclaimed spy films like The Catcher Was a Spy, Wasp Network, and Operation Mincemeat, among several others, currently streaming on Netflix.

5 What Is 'The Union' About?

Per Netflix’s official logline, The Union follows,

Mike (Wahlberg) is happy living a simple life as a construction worker in his native New Jersey –– until his long-lost high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Berry), shows up with more on her mind than romance. Knowing he’s the right man for the job, she recruits Mike on a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe that thrusts them back together into a world of spies and high-speed car chases, with sparks flying along the way.

4 Is There a Trailer for 'The Union'?

Following the film’s first-look images released earlier in 2024, Netflix released the official trailer of The Union in June 2024, which gives us a quick look at what the spy thriller film will offer. The fast-paced trailer opens with a romantic reunion between Wahlberg’s Mike and Berry’s Roxanne when they bump into each other at a bar after 25 years since high school. After a short nostalgic conversation about the old days, Roxanne reveals her true intentions to Mark when he finds himself waking up in London that next morning. The trailer then quickly reveals the plot, where we learn that Roxanne works for an unconventional government agency called the “Union,” which “does the dirty work for the CIA and FBI.” And now they are on a mission to retrieve a list containing identities of every American spy that was stolen, so they need someone with a low profile. Based on her past relationship with Mike, Roxanne believes that Mike is the perfect man for the job and someone she can trust. And overnight, Mike’s quiet and mundane, working-class life is turned upside down, as he gets thrust into a world of high-stakes international espionage, packed with daring adventures. Packed with thrilling action sequences and plenty of comedic moments, The Union might find a place among popular spy action-comedy films of our times. But will this mission also bring him closer to Roxanne and reignite their high school romance? We will have to find out when The Union arrives this summer.

3 Who Stars in 'The Union'?

Announced in 2021, the cast of The Union is led by Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry as Mike McKenna and Roxanne Hall, respectively. Wahlberg’s Mike is an ordinary construction worker who has a chance encounter with his long-lost, high school sweetheart, Roxanne, and finds his life changes overnight. Describing his character, Wahlberg explains, “We always felt Roxanne to be the love of this guy’s life; he stayed where he was because he was hoping that she would actually come back into his life somehow.” The Oscar-nominated actor is best known for his roles in gritty dramas like The Departed and The Fighter and comedies like I Heart Huckabees, Ted, and Ted 2. The Union marks the second film of 2024 for Walhberg, after Arthur the King, and he will be next seen in Mel Gibson’s Flight Risk, and Shane Black’s Play Dirty.

Academy Award-winner Halle Berry portrays the character of Roxanne, a government agent working for the secret organization called the Union, who recruits her high school flame, Mike, for a dangerous espionage mission. Following her critically acclaimed role in Marc Forster’s Monster’s Ball, she gained widespread prominence as Bond girl Jinx in Die Another Day and Storm/Ororo Munroe in the X-Men film series. Berry has also starred in films like thrillers like Perfect Stranger and The Call, and the sci-fi series The Extant, and made her directorial debut with Bruised. and will be next seen in the horror thriller film Never Let Go and the Hulu series All’s Fair.

Whiplash star J. K. Simmons joins the main cast as spymaster Tom Brennan, Roxanne’s boss who recruits average blue-collar workers and trains them to be field agents for the Union. The Academy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Award-winning actor is best known for his character and voice roles in over 200 films, with notable work in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Thank You for Smoking, Juno, and Being the Ricardos. Some of his most prominent television roles include Oz, The Closer, and Counterpart. Simmons will next appear in the action-adventure comedy film, Red One, Clint Eastwood’s Juror No. 2, and The Accountant 2.

In other supporting roles, The Union also features Luke Cage star Mike Colter as Nick Faraday; Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) as Athena Kim; Orange is the New Black’s James McMenamin as Rick Healy, Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos) as Mike’s mother, Lorraine McKenna, and Succession alum Patch Darragh as Bobby Breslin. Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (The Bourne Identity), and Jessica De Gouw (Arrow) round up the cast of the spy comedy film.

2 Who Is Making 'The Union'?

The Union is a Netflix original film directed by four times Emmy-nominee Julian Farino, with the screenplay written by Joe Barton and David Guggenheim. An English film and television producer and director, Farino is best known for directing most episodes of the first three seasons of Entourage, as well as select episodes of Coronation Street between 1992 and 1994. He has also directed episodes of How to Make It in America, Giri/Haji, Ballers, and Florida Man. His film projects include Byron, Oranges, and Toby Jones-starrer Marvellous.

British film and television screenwriter Barton is best known for creating, writing, and producing the crime thriller series Giri/Haji and the sci-fi thriller series The Lazarus Project, and writing the films Encounter and My Days of Mercy. Following The Union, Barton is set to create and produce the British spy thriller series Black Doves and will pen the script for an untitled Cloverfield sequel. Barton’s co-writer for The Union, David Guggenheim, is best known for writing the films Safe House and Stolen, and for creating and writing the political thriller series Designated Survivor.

Farino and Barton will also collaborate on the upcoming television series Amadeus, a fictionalized account of the lives of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri. Farino directs the series from an adaptation by Barton of a 1979 play of the same name by Peter Shaffer. Mark Wahlberg serves as a producer for The Union under his Closest to the Hole Productions banner, with Stephen Levinson and Jeff Waxman also producing.

1 When and Where did The Union Film?

A year after the film’s announcement in March 2021, the production for The Union commenced in March 2022, with filming taking place in London, New Jersey, Piran, Slovenia, and Ponterosso Trieste, Italy.