The Big Picture Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry have stellar chemistry in The Union.

The action sequences are dynamic and exciting.

J.K. Simmons and the rest of the supporting cast elevate the movie.

Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry are two A-listers who, like most big stars, have had their share of great career highs and, well, some pretty low lows. Thus, a spy-comedy-action-thriller starring Wahlberg and Berry had great hit-or-miss potential. Yet, Julian Farino’s The Union is a fun, action-packed thriller that’ll leave fans of the genre satisfied, and casual Netflix perusers pleasantly surprised. Complete with epic fight scenes, enthralling twists, and sizzling chemistry between the two leads, The Union is the perfect kind of popcorn movie that might not change your life, but it will make it considerably more entertaining for an hour and a half.

What Is 'The Union' About?

The Union stars Wahlberg as Mike McKenna, a kindhearted construction worker who spends his time working on precarious scaffolding and hooking up with his English teacher (which is unfortunate, but don't get too hung up on it). One night, he reconnects with old flame and current super-spy, Roxanne Hall (Halle Berry), who informs him that she and her team "The Union" — including the likes of J.K. Simmons, Alice Lee, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Jackie Earle Haley — require Mike's help to ensure that important information doesn't wind up in the wrong, dangerous hands. The Union isn’t a spy organization full of Harvard grads and posh elites decked out in tuxedos, but rather a secret group composed of blue-collar workers. The "guys who keep the world running," these everyday heroes combine street smarts and book smarts, flying under the radar and saving the day while nobody knows they're doing it. As the mission gets more and more complicated, Mike must decide if he wants to return to his normal life or to follow Roxanne into the thrilling and dangerous world of espionage.

While the "reluctant hero pulled into a whirlwind of chaos" plot isn't original, The Union puts a unique spin on the genre by swapping suave, James Bond-esque spies for rugged foremen and other often overlooked members of society. Similarly, Mike and Roxanne's lost-love backstory is imbued with a depth and familiarity that makes us feel invested in their relationship, should it end with a happily ever after or not.

'The Union' Has Great Action Sequences, but Falls Into Action Movie Clichés

Close

If you approach The Union solely for its action movie magic, you won’t be disappointed. This movie is complete with car chases, fight scenes, and an obligatory but enjoyable training montage. Do wine bottles smash and magically have no liquid in them? Sure. Is Halle Berry unnecessarily wearing heeled boots while she kicks ass? Of course she is. However, none of these small distractions detract much from the overall story. The fight choreography is exciting, the camerawork is dynamic, and the stunts (many of which were done by the actors themselves) are impressive and fun to watch. Plus, there's no better way to highlight the scenery of a beautiful city than by having fancy cars race through it while Mark Wahlberg does his best not to die.

Writers Joe Barton and David Guggenheim get some jokes in without the movie veering into slapstick territory, not relying on cringe-inducing gags for easy laughs. For example, one scene finds Wahlberg's character accidentally bursting into a community theatre production of Peter Pan, but refrains from having him join in the production to camouflage himself, or using a young thespian as a human shield. The film doesn't have many laugh-out-loud moments, so much as some witty banter and quippy one-liners like “All tied and ready to ride.” Nonetheless, it succeeds as a comedy through its high energy and snappy dialogue. Beyond just humor, The Union also manages to pull off some solid plot twists, and even some truly emotional scenes that feel surprising, but welcome in an action-comedy.

However, like many movies of its kind, The Union does have moments where it reeks of American nationalism. Much of the plot relies heavily on the idea that America is a great nation full of hardworking people that are being threatened by evil outsiders who want to destroy it, and the central mission consists of them preventing an intel leak that would endanger anybody "who's ever served the West." At one point they joke that one of their opposing groups is from Iceland, before confirming that it is, in fact, Iran (because, of course, "It's always Iran.")

Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry Have Electric Chemistry in 'The Union'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While The Union works independently as an action-packed spy movie, it's made all the better through the undeniable chemistry of the two leads. Wahlberg and Berry feel effortless, joking like old friends one moment and looking into each other's eyes with smoldering intensity the next. The film's will-they-won't-they romance is tantalizing but never annoying, and the slow rekindling of old love feels surprisingly believable, even as, at one point, they hug tightly while literal sparks fly behind them. Although they bring the heat, the two leads also flex their action star muscles and hold their own in intense fight scenes and impressive shootout sequences.

Playing former CIA agent Tom Brennan, J.K. Simmons brings his usual charisma to the role, demanding authority while showing a reluctant fondness for his employees as the head of The Union's London Headquarters. The rest of the ensemble cast filling out The Union have great rapport and range, and Mike Colter and Jessica De Gouw likewise prove themselves powerhouses in fairly sparse screen time.

As far as star-studded action comedies go, The Union is a strong entry in the genre. With its well-rounded performances, exciting action sequences, and stellar chemistry between Wahlberg and Berry, The Union is a fun, worthwhile watch that tees itself up nicely for a potential sequel mission — should Mike and Roxanne choose to accept it.

REVIEW The Union (2024) 7 10 'The Union' combines action, humor, and heat for a fun, exciting thrill ride fit for your next Netflix watch. Pros Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry have great chemistry.

The action scenes are dynamic and exciting.

The supporting cast, including J.K. Simmons, elevates the movie. Cons The story perpetuates the "America vs. The World" trope so often seen in action movies.

The Union will be available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. beginning August 16.

WATCH ON NETFLIX