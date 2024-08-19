The Big Picture The Union, starring Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg, has become a top title on Netflix despite mixed reviews from critics.

The action comedy follows Mike and Roxanne, high school exes pulled into espionage, with an ensemble cast including J.K. Simmons.

Netflix's lineup includes more original films like The Deliverance, Uglies, Rebel Ridge, and Spellbound, so there's more to look forward to.

Critics might not be responding very favorably to Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball) and Mark Wahlberg’s (The Basketball Diaries) action comedy flick, The Union, but Netflix subscribers have boosted the title to the platform’s number one spot. Arriving over the weekend, the action comedy currently holds a 42% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but that isn’t stopping audiences from seeing what kind of shenanigans Berry and Wahlberg’s characters are getting themselves into. Sitting in the coveted top spot on the streamer’s Top 10, the Julian Farino-helmed feature currently reigns supreme over two installments from the Kingsman franchise, the animated feature, Ferdinand, and more.

We’d wager that there’s a good portion of readers out there who, were they to receive a phone call from their high school ex, probably wouldn’t think twice about sending it straight to voicemail. Wahlberg’s character, Mike, wasn’t even given that chance as his ex, Roxanne (Berry), simply busted in on his life out of the blue. After their relationship went south, both partners veered in different directions, with Mike making a career out of construction work and Roxanne moving on to become one of the country’s most talented super spies. But, when a high-stakes mission puts Roxanne between a rock and a hard place, she knows that, while he may not have been her forever love, Mike is the right man for this job. Pushed into a world of espionage and intrigue, Mike steps up to the plate to help his ex-flame complete her mission and make it out alive.

Meet the Star-Studded Cast of ‘The Union’

Along with Academy Award winner Berry and Academy Award nominee Wahlberg, the rest of The Union’s ensemble cast is a hodge-podge of some of the best known folks in the biz, all under the direction of Entourage’s Julian Farino. Filling out the call sheet are the likes of J.K. Simmons (Red One), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost), Mike Colter (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Alice Lee (Brittany Runs a Marathon) and Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen).

The Union marks Netflix’s latest original film project with plenty more on the way from now until the end of the year. Other highly-anticipated titles on the way include Lee Daniels’ supernatural flick The Deliverance, McG’s feature-length adaptation of Uglies, Jeremy Saulnier’s action-thriller, Rebel Ridge, and Vicky Jenson’s animated fantasy comedy, Spellbound.

You can now join the masses and see what all the hype is about as The Union is streaming on Netflix.

The Union (2024) 7 10 The Union follows Mike, a down-to-earth construction worker, who is unexpectedly pulled into the world of espionage when his high school ex-girlfriend, Roxanne, recruits him for a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission. As they navigate dangerous situations, Mike must adapt quickly to survive in this high-octane adventure Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Julian Farino Cast Mark Wahlberg , Halle Berry , J.K. Simmons , Jackie Earle Haley , Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Runtime 109 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers David Guggenheim , Joe Barton Studio(s) Leverage Entertainment , Municipal Pictures , Closest to the Hole Productions Expand

