If you're always in the mood for action-comedies, Netflix just unveiled a trailer for another one that certainly has to be at the top of your watch list. The Union stars Mark Wahlberg (Arthur the King) and Halle Berry (Moonfall) as a former couple who meet after two decades apart. The movie will see the couple go on a secret mission in Europe, and it premieres on Netflix on August 16.

The trailer reveals that the first twist in The Union is the way that Mike (Wahlberg) and Roxanne (Berry) meet. While he thinks they met by chance at a bar, Roxanne later reveals that their "chance" encounter was by design. The woman reveals to him that she's actually a secret agent working for the mysterious "Union," and she decides to recruit him because the agency was in need of a low-profile agent to take on a mission. If Mike should be flattered or embarrassed by the choice, that's for him to decide.

Additionally, the trailer makes it clear that a lot of The Union's appeal will hail from the banter between Berry and Wahlberg's characters. From the looks of it, the duo managed to develop a pretty good dynamic together, and the movie's director Julian Farino (Entourage) underscored that sentiment in an official statement:

“Roxanne and Mike’s relationship is going to define the movie. For me, even the action in the movie was always about how to keep our characters integral to the explosions and fun and games.”

Who's The Team Behind 'The Union?'

A four-time Emmy nominee, Farino has previously helmed episodes from Ballers, In Treatment and Giri/Haji. The screenplay of The Union is written by Joe Barton (The Lazarus Project) and David Guggenheim, who's making his feature film screenwriting debut. The cast also features Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (His Dark Materials), Jessica De Gouw (Arrow), Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen) and J.K. Simmons (Invincible).

The Union continues Netflix's attempts of wowing viewers with A-list pairings. Some of the biggest titles released by the platform over the last few years include Red Notice — which already has two sequels in the works —, The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy) and Chris Evans (Avengers franchise), and Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler (Leo) and Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show).

Netflix premieres The Union on August 16. You can watch the trailer above.