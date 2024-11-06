Even if The Ring wasn’t responsible for paving the way for a slew of remakes of Japanese horror in the early 2000s, Gore Verbinski’s foray into horror would still hold a place of honor as the best of the subgenre. Not only did The Ring make something as innocuous as a VHS tape terrifying, but it also introduced Western audiences to the now-iconic figure of Samara, the stringy-haired ghost girl crawling out of a well terrorizing Naomi Watts. And even outside of the unsettling images on the VHS itself, the whole movie has an “off” appearance, partially due to its heavy blue-and-gray color palette. But that’s just the obvious example; an even more subtle element to the movie’s uneasy feeling is that virtually no one in the movie casts a shadow. It’s easy to miss, but once you notice it, it’s hard to unsee it, and it makes the movie even creepier.

The Lack of Shadows in ‘The Ring’ Is Meant to Creep You Out

The horror of The Ring borders on the surreal before the cause of all the deaths is revealed. Naomi Watt’s character, Rachel, finds a strange videotape that causes anyone to view it to die after seven days. But there are some pretty horrific side effects before the characters die. Nosebleeds, causing animals to panic and hurt themselves, even pulling objects out of one’s own throat. Many of these events have some connection to the contents and origin of the tape, and they’re all very noticeable. The lack of shadows, on the other hand, doesn't seem to connect to anything specific about the tape, and most viewers probably don’t even notice the effect when they first watch the movie.

But that’s not to say it isn’t an intentional and integral part of the movie; it would be pretty hard to accidentally not have any shadows in a movie, after all. From the very beginning, Gore Verbinski and cinematographer, Bojan Bazelli, designed the lighting for the sets and the actors to eliminate as many shadows as possible, not because it’s part of the plot, but simply because it enhances the creepiness of the movie. Bazelli says that this was “meant to subconsciously alter the viewer's sense of perception and add a heightened sense of ambiguity” to the film. And it absolutely works; the eerie effect is hard to pinpoint specifically unless you already know about it, but no one can deny that there’s something about the look of The Ring that feels wrong and off-putting.

The Overcast Weather in ‘The Ring’ Made Other Areas of Production Difficult

Verbinski and Bazelli’s attempts to remove shadows from The Ring were helped by the movie’s location; set and shot partially in Washington state, the weather was often rainy and overcast, meaning shadows were already minimized. This also helped with the movie’s overall gloomy, surreal mood; production designer Tom Duffield pulled inspiration from the paintings of Andrew Wyeth, saying his work had a “haunting flavor that [he] felt would add to the mystique of [The Ring].” So, the film is filled with “somber” blues and grays, which are further diffused by the rainy weather. This makes for a great contrast to the one truly bright spot of color in the movie: the Japanese maple seen on the videotape. Its vibrant red leaves are a shock of color in the middle of the otherwise dark tape; it also serves as a reference to the original movie from Japan.

But the weather that was so helpful to the mood of The Ring wasn’t all that helpful for the crew members that worked on it. The previously mentioned maple tree was artificially built, and the crew had to erect it three different times because 100-mph winds in Washington kept knocking it down. Duffield says that it also rained almost every day during the shoot in Washington. This caused issues with building sets in “six inches of muddy water.” The wet weather also made it difficult to paint properly, as the moisture prevented the paint from drying properly. But in the end, all that struggle paid off; The Ring is a modern horror classic filled with iconic imagery. And if you never noticed the disturbing lack of shadows before, it’s a perfect reason to rewatch – with all the lights on, of course.

