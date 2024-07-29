The Big Picture The Unraveling, a psychological horror film, set for release on October 8, explores trauma, paranoia, guilt, and love through a horror lens.

Expect a chilling experience as Mary, haunted by calls from her original husband, navigates fear and deception in a nightmare of sanity.

Director Kd Amond and star Sarah Zanotti aim to surpass the previous film Faye with The Unraveling, promising a more impactful horror sequel.

The follow-up to what is considered America's very first one-woman feature-length horror film just got a major release update. The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively confirmed that The Unraveling, the 2023 psychological horror film starring Sarah Zanotti, Sam Brooks, Katherine Morgan, and Ali Alsaleh will be released later this year on October 8. The film comes from director Kd Amond, who is also credited as a writer with leading star Zanotti also having credit for the screenplay. The film is a direct sequel to Faye, the 2021 horror flick which Amond also wrote, directed, and starred in, alongside Zanotti, who will play Mary in the sequel.

The official synopsis for The Unraveling describes it as a chilling and deeply emotional exploration of trauma, paranoia, guilt, and love all through the lens of horror. The film follows a woman who becomes convinced her husband is replaced by a different man after a horrifying and traumatic brain injury befalls her. When Mary is haunted by phone calls from someone claiming to be her original husband, she lands in a frightening nightmare that forces her to question her own sanity while navigating a web of fear and deception. While Faye was perhaps not particularly well received — it currently sits at a 37% score with more than 100 reviews on IMDb — The Unraveling is a chance to right the ship and deliver a sequel that will far surpass the original.

What Else Has ‘The Unraveling’ Cast Been In?

Image via AZ if Productions

Outside The Unraveling and Faye, Amond's only other directorial work came in 2019 with Five Women in the End, the comedy film starring Michael Cudlitz, Corri English, and Dean Shortland. Zanotti is also relatively new to the acting game, making her feature debut with the 2020 film Archaon: The Halloween Summoning, and since starring in both Amond-helmed films Faye and The Unraveling.

Brooks has made a name for himself, starring in several episodes of the CW show Stargirl as Travis Thomas, while also appearing in several other films and TV shows such as Malum, One More Dream, and Long Slow Exhale. Alsaleh is another young performer, getting his start in shorts in 2018 and 2019, but has since starred in big projects such as the MCU Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and also the Dwayne Johnson-led biographical comedy series, Young Rock.

The Unraveling will release in theaters on October 8. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on all your horror needs.