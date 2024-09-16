One woman’s world is coming undone in Collider’s exclusive trailer premiere for The Unraveling. The latest project to come from Entertainment Squad’s genre label, The Horror Collective, is a gripping piece of cinema that leans into the sub-genre of trauma. Starring Sarah Zanotti and directed by Kd Amond, the film serves as a reunion for the duo who co-founded AZ if Productions, which previously brought audiences 2021’s Faye. The Unraveling, which will arrive on-demand and digital on October 8, is a true psychological trip into the trauma-addled brain of a woman who is putting her life back together after an almost fatal car accident nearly took it all away.

The paranoia is evident from the very first few seconds of The Unraveling’s trailer as Mary (Zanotti) struggles to separate reality from fiction. Following a devastating car accident that almost claimed her life, Mary swears that her husband (Sam Brooks, Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy) has been acting differently. Not only that, but she’s convinced that he isn’t her husband at all and that some sort of sinister entity has taken over his body. Dipping into the study of quantum physics and alternate realities, Mary begins to wonder if it could be possible that she’s living two separate lives, a belief that is made all the more real when her “real” husband begins to call her. Soon, her family and friends become worried about Mary’s erratic behavior, and the man living in her house is at his wits' end trying to prove that he is the man she married. Judging by the trailer, The Unraveling will keep audiences guessing about Mary’s reality until the very last moment.

‘The Unraveling’ Is Trauma-Inspired Horror

Over the last decade or so, filmmakers like Ari Aster (Hereditary, Midsommar) have really begun to peel the layers back on the horror subgenre of trauma. Using a universal experience, these movies take psychological thrillers to the next step and connect audiences in a way that hasn’t been done before. The team behind The Unraveling hopes that their film will be no different, with Zanotti explaining:

“What happens when the dream you’re chasing suddenly becomes a nightmare? When the man you love suddenly becomes your enemy? When you can no longer recognize what’s true because you’re so used to living a lie? The Unraveling is about a woman who is coming to terms with the horrifying consequences of denial.”

Adding to that sentiment, director Amond said:

"With The Unraveling, we aimed to explore the dark and often overlooked aspects of trauma and its effects on the human psyche.”

You can check out Collider’s exclusive debut of the trailer for The Unraveling above and find it on-demand and digital on October 8.

