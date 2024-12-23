Of all the gangster films released over the years, few are as compelling as The Untouchables. It had all the ingredients for success: a novel based on the exploits of renowned law officer Eliot Ness to draw from, a massively talented director in Brian De Palma, and an all-star cast that included Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, and Robert De Niro among its numbers. While The Untouchables had been adapted before as a television series, De Palma fully leaned into the pulpy premise of Costner's Ness gathering a team of police operatives to put Al Capone (De Niro) behind bars during the height of the Prohibition era. Now that The Untouchables is available to stream on Prime Video, film fans can see just for themselves how The Untouchables remains...well, untouchable when it comes to gangster films.

‘The Untouchables’ Continued the Larger-Than-Life Approach Brian De Palma Took to His Films

Image via Paramount Pictures

One of The Untouchables' most iconic scenes comes when Ness approaches beat officer Jimmy Malone (Connery), asking him for help. Malone tells him that if he wants to catch Capone, he'll have to be prepared to fight outside the law: "They pull a knife, you pull a gun. He sends one of yours to the hospital, you send one of his to the morgue. That's the Chicago way!" Malone's approach to fighting Capone could also sum up De Palma's filmmaking career, as prior to The Untouchables he was known for films with larger-than-life set pieces. Carrie has its titular telekinetic (Sissy Spacek) drenched in pig's blood, which leads her to wreak unholy vengeance on her fellow students for tormenting her. Scarface had Tony Montana (Al Pacino) gunning down his rivals while bellowing "Say hello to my little friend!" The Untouchables isn't lacking for similar scenes, and two come to mind.

The first comes after Ness and his newly-found Untouchables earn their name after raiding one of Capone's warehouses. Capone gathers his subordinates for dinner, telling them about how his favorite past time is baseball... and then savagely beats his warehouse manager to death with a baseball bat. What makes this such an intense scene is that Capone's tone comes off as friendly; you'd almost be forgiven for forgetting that he's a murderous gangster; the fact that this was inspired by a real-life incident is no less chilling. But De Palma manages to top it with the shootout in Union Station. Not only do Ness and George Stone (Andy Garcia) wind up taking down a squad of gangsters, but they do all of this while a baby carriage containing an actual baby is rattling down the steps! An outlandish situation is kept from tipping into comedy by the very real threat the duo has to face, but it's a great example of how De Palma was willing to go big or go home.

‘The Untouchables’ Is One of Kevin Costner’s Best Roles

The Untouchables worked wonders for its cast's careers, particularly Connery as it helped him escape the shadow of James Bond — and even netted him an Oscar! But it's Costner who's the major draw of the film. His performance as Eliot Ness is a study in character transformation, especially when it comes to his actions. At first, Ness isn't willing to break any laws to get to Capone, but he's constantly frustrated by how Capone's men kill anyone who can indict him. Things come to a head during Capone's trial at the end of The Untouchables, where Ness discovers that Capone's right-hand man Frank Nitti (Billy Drago) killed Malone. One shootout and foot chase later, he corners Nitti on top of the roof, and winds up throwing him to his death after Nitti gloats about the death. De Palma lets the camara push in on Costner's face, showing a man who's come to terms with the actions he has to take and the unease it stirs in his soul. The Untouchables was proof that Costner could do more than Westerns or sports films, and it led to him playing more morally ambiguous characters including Yellowstone's John Dutton.

The rooftop scene is also one of the few major changes to actual historical events. A historian revealed that none of the Untouchables actually died during their campaign to take down Capone, and Nitti actually killed himself. But that's another way The Untouchables leans into its pulp factor. It takes the truth and bends it ever so slightly to deliver a gritty, yet compelling story. Ness even puts it best during the film's final moments: "I just happened to be there when the wheel went round."