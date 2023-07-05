The Upshaws are officially returning to Netflix, with the Part 4 premiere of the sitcom due to arrive this August. The Upshaws first premiered in 2021. It follows its title family, headed by Bennie and Regina, two working-class parents and high school sweethearts who try their best to make it through the ups and downs of life. Through every obstacle, Regina and Bennie do what they can to give their daughters Aaliyah and Maya a good life and celebrate the good times with each other. Ahead of The Upshaws Part 4 premiere, we compiled all the information we know so far about returning cast, release date, and more.

When and Where Is The Upshaws Part 4 Releasing?

The Upshaws Part 4 is set to release on August 17 only on Netflix. The first three parts are available to watch on the streamer. You can catch up or rewatch the series by clicking the button below.

How Many Episodes Is The Upshaws Part 4?

Netflix has not yet released the official episode count for Part 4. However, following the trend of Part 1 (10 episodes) and Parts 2 and 3 (eight episodes each), it's likely Part 4 will fall somewhere between eight and 10 episodes.

How Did The Upshaws Part 3 End?

The Upshaws Part 3 ended with some enormous life upheavals for the family, with work, school, and family stuff. First, Regina quit her job after learning how she lost a major opportunity to help her with grad school, feeling cheated by the place she had put in several years with. She eventually found a new job and was even accepted into grad school. However, the compounded stress of work, college, and family led her to a severe depressive episode. So, she left home, needing space from everyone and everything. Meanwhile, Bennie's son Kelvin, who had moved farther away from Bennie with his mother and her boyfriend, showed up unannounced at the Upshaw household, wanting to live with Bennie. It's also worth noting that Kelvin moving in with Bennie had previously been a topic of discussion, but Regina was hesitant to agree, as the house was already a bit crowded for her.

What Is The Upshaws Part 4 About?

Most plot details for The Upshaws Part 4 are being kept under wraps for now. However, it will pick up from the Season 3 threads as the family continues to pursue new professional opportunities, bigger goals, health struggles -- especially mental health struggles -- and other major curveballs life throws at the Upshaws. Through it all, they will continue to hold on to each other and push forward as best they can.

Who Stars in The Upshaws Part 4?

The Upshaws features a large ensemble cast primarily featuring core family members. First are Kim Fields and Mike Epps as Regina and Bennie, respectively. Though Fields has been in several film and television projects, she is perhaps best known for starring in the '90s sitcom Living Single. More recently, she starred in features such as Adventures in Christmasing, You Light up My Christmas, and A Question of Faith. Her TV credits include appearances in shows like Cobra Kai, Living the Dream, Meet the Browns, and more. Epps recently starred in Prime Video's series I'm a Virgo, along with features including You People and On the Come Up. He is also known for starring Survivor's Remorse, The Hangover, and more. Wanda Sykes plays Lucretia Turner, Regina's sister. Sykes is primarily known for her stand-up comedy, with a number of specials under her belt, including the latest Wanda Sykes: Not Normal. She also starred in several TV series like The Other Two, History of the World: Part II, Tig N' Seek, Black-ish, and several others. Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine, and Jermelle Simon round out both Bennie and Regina's immediate family. Spraggins plays the eldest daughter Aaliyah, and she primarily acted in short films prior to The Upshaws. Christine plays the youngest Upshaw child Maya, previously appearing in features including Outsiders and Let It Snow. Simon plays Bernard Jr., Bennie, and Regina's eldest child. His credits also mainly consist of short films, with guest appearances in TV shows like Animal Kingdom and Cocktails and Dreams.

The family extends through Bennie with Diamond Lyons, who plays his son Kelvin. The Upshaws is Lyons first major credit, with guest appearances in Colin in Black & White and 5th Ward. Gabrielle Dennis recurs as Tasha, Kelvin's mother. Dennis is well-known for starring in the sketch comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show and, most recently The Big Door Prize. She also starred in Marvel's Luke Cage series and Rosewood, with film credits that include Girls Trip, Wendell & Wild, and Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming, among others. Ayaamii Sledge is a fairly recent addition to The Upshaws and plays Bernard's daughter Sydney. Sledge has guest starred in a variety of shows like Grand Crew, 9-1-1, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Sydney to the Max. Beyond the Upshaw line, Daria Johns recurs as Aaliyah's best friend, Savannah. Johns most recently starred in the new Disney series Saturdays, guest starred in Mixed-ish and A Black Lady Sketch Show, and appeared in features such as Nappily Ever After and Animator. Additionally, The Upshaws cast includes Michel Estime, Page Kennedy, Leonard Earl Howze, Dayna Dooley, and Chris Wu.

Who Made The Upshaws?

The Upshaws was co-created by Wanda Sykes and Regina Y. Hicks. On the creative side of things, Sykes has written and executive produced for shows including History of the World: Part II, Last Comic Standing, and several of her own series and stand-up specials. Sykes was previously an executive producer for The Upshaws as well. Hicks has served as a writer and executive producer for a number of television series, known for working on projects including Girlfriends, Insecure, The L Word: Generation Q, and Instant Mom, among others. Tony Hicks serves as co-producer, with credits such as That '90s Show, the iCarly revival, and Young Sheldon. Marc Solakian produces and most recently worked as a producer for Lopez vs. Lopez. He also worked on Marlon, Grandfathered, and Sean Saves the World. Mark Alton Brown co-executive produces and acts as consulting producer for The Upshaws. His prior work includes Central Park, Instant Mom, and Girlfriends.

Does The Upshaws Part 4 Have a Trailer?

The Upshaws Part 4 doesn't have a trailer, though one may release in the coming weeks as the release date gets closer. However, Netflix released a brief video featuring the cast announcing that the show would return for Part 4.