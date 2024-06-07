The Big Picture Netflix's sitcom The Upshaws will end with Part 7, complete with 12 episodes to close out its run at 60.

The show, starring Mike Epps, Kim Fields, and Wanda Sykes, has been a hit for the streamer and one of its longest-running traditional sitcoms.

Creators Regina Hicks and Sykes expressed gratitude to Netflix for allowing them to give the family a proper farewell.

Netflix is ready to say goodbye to The Upshaws. The multi-camera family sitcom starring Mike Epps, Kim Fields, and Wanda Sykes has been picked up for Part 7, which the streamer says will be its final season. With 12 new episodes making up the family's last stint on the platform, it will bring the show up to a total of 60, making it the third-longest original comedy to call Netflix home, behind only The Ranch and Fuller House. The news comes after Part 5 arrived on the platform in April this year, with Part 6 expected sometime early in 2025.

Since its arrival on Netflix, The Upshaws has managed to be an outlier in terms of traditional sitcoms on streaming services. The series has found steady success since beginning in May 2021, becoming the platform's flagship original show in the classic format until That '90s Show burst onto the scene. Even as Leia Forman's coming-of-age story in Point Place gets all the buzz, the working-class Black family from Indianapolis has continued to garner a strong reception, holding an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes through the recent release of Part 5.

Through those five parts, The Upshaws has primarily followed Bennie Upshaw (Epps), a “charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess" living with his wife who, despite his flaws, tries to do the best he can for his family, including his wife Regina (Fields), their daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon). Things aren't always easy though, as Bennie and Regina try to raise their three children along with Bennie's other teenage son, Kelvin (Diamond Lyons) from another mother (Gabrielle Dennis) while also dealing with his sardonic sister-in-law Lucretia (Sykes). It's a lot to handle, but the family tackles it with aspirations of finding success and happiness together.

'The Upshaws' Will Get a "Proper Farewell" With Part 7

Part 6, which will consist of ten episodes, will build off the Part 5 finale that saw Lucretia and her fiancé, Frank (Lamont Thompson), race off to Atlanta and Kelvin's mother Tasha crashing in their basement unannounced. The new house guest is one of several ups and downs the Upshaw family will experience as they take on new jobs, health struggles, and bigger dreams. There's a lot to look forward to with the new episodes next year, but when the time comes, Sykes and her fellow creator and showrunner Regina Hicks will be ready to send The Upshaws off on a high note.

"Truly grateful to Netflix for giving us this season to once again bring the warmth and funny that we’re known for (and with this fifth and final — some closure) to our Upshaws family," Hicks told Tudum in a statement about the renewal. Sykes, meanwhile, spoke to the gratitude for having the chance to craft a conclusion that pays off all seven parts of the family's story. “A heartfelt thanks to Netflix for letting us send off The Upshaws with this fifth and final season. We are excited to give the show and the fans a proper farewell.”

There's no release date yet for Part 6 or Part 7 of The Upshaws. Stay tuned here at Collider as the sitcom nears its end on Netflix. In the meantime, all episodes of Season/Parts 1 through 5 are available to stream now.

