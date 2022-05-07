Netflix has announced the return of their sitcom series The Upshaws by announcing the release date for Season 2 Part 1 along with first look images for the upcoming season. The first part of the series' second season will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, June 29.

The Upshaws is a multi-camera comedy series that follows the titular Upshaw family, a working-class African American family living in Indiana trying to make everything work out, even though they don't have the "blueprint" to do so. The series focuses on the head of the house Bennie Upshaw, played by Mike Epps. He is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic that is also described as a "lifelong mess" who is just trying to do his best to take care of his family. The family in question includes his wife, Regina (Kim Fields), their two daughters, Aaliyah (Khali Spraggins) and Maya, and their firstborn son, Bernard Upshaw, Jr. (Jermelle Simon) as well as Kelvin Upshaw (Diamond Lyons), the teenage son Bennie fathered with another woman named Tasha Lewis (Gabrielle Dennis). Over the series, the family will try to make it all work as they face the ups and downs in love, work, and life together.

Originally premiering in 2019, the first season of the show ran for a total of 10 episodes and was received generally well by audiences and critics. In June 2021, Netflix renewed the series for a 16-episode second season, which is being broken up into two eight-episode parts. Each episode of the first part of the second season will be about 30 minutes long. Season 2 Part 2 does not have an announced release date or release window as of now.

The Upshaws was created by Sykes and Regina Y. Hicks, both of who also serve as executive producers. Hicks also serves as showrunner. Along with the two of them, series star Mike Epps as well as Page Hurwitz and Niles Kirchner also serve as executive producers. Page Kennedy is also a starring cast member that joins the previously mentioned Epps, Fields, Spraggins, Christine, Simon, Lyons, Dennis, and Sykes.

Read the official synopsis for the second season of the returning sitcom series:

Bennie Upshaw, the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina, their two young daughters, and firstborn son, the teenage son he fathered with another woman -- and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law, all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In season 2 part 1, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new loves, old flames, big dreams, life changes, and the love and drama that comes with family.

The Upshaws Season 2 Part 1 will premiere on Netflix on June 29. Check out images from the new season down below:

